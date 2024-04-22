HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights



Net income of $15.3 million , or $0.48 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.23% ; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 12.42% ; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) (1) of 14.83%

Adjusted net income (1) of $18.1 million ; or $0.57 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.45% ; adjusted ROAE (1) of 14.72% ; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 17.57%

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20% , close to a historic low

Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) remained stable at 3.94% and 3.99%, respectively

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $15.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.2 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “This has been an excellent start to 2024 as we continue to show the strength of our franchise. Our profitability remained very strong with an adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.45% and an adjusted ROATCE(1) of 17.57%. Our net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) was stable at 3.99%, as the increase in funding costs has slowed. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased slightly during the quarter while loans had a small decline. The decrease in loans included the payoff of several loans that had interest rates lower than the current yield on cash, so it did not have a material impact on profitability. Credit quality has remained strong, as evidenced by a net recovery for the quarter and nonperforming loans to total assets still being near a historic low. Despite an increase in interest rates having a negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) during the quarter, we saw increases to all capital ratios and an increase to tangible book value per share(1) by $0.29. Tangible book value per share(1) has now grown by $1.74, or 15.2%, since March 31, 2023.”

____________________________________

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.60 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and adjusted net income of $19.9 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $46.7 million, a decrease of 0.8% from $47.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs, which were partially offset by an increase in asset yields. The increase in asset yields was primarily driven by higher cash balances following the sale of $66.8 million of municipal securities as well as higher loan yields. The book yield of the securities sold was 1.87% and the average life was 6.7 years.

Relative to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased 0.3% from $46.8 million. The slight decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs, which were mostly offset by higher interest-earning asset balances following the Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) merger, which closed on February 1, 2023, and higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.94%, compared to 3.93% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.99%, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2023. Higher yields on interest-earning assets were offset by higher funding costs with the cost of funds increasing to 1.37% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Relative to the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 4.20% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) decreased from 4.26%. These decreases were primarily attributable to increases in funding costs outpacing increases in interest-earning asset yields.

____________________________________

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, a decrease of 38.9% from $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to $3.4 million in realized losses on the sale of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and $0.6 million of impairment losses on bank premises related to the closure of two branch premises now held for sale. Partially offsetting these losses were changes in the mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment, with a $0.1 million positive fair value adjustment during the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $1.2 million negative fair value adjustment during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Relative to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 24.4% from $7.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to the $3.4 million in realized losses on the sales of securities in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.0 million in realized losses on the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.3 million, a 2.9% increase from $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million increase in salaries, which was impacted by seasonal variations in vacation accruals, annual merit increases that were effective at the beginning of March, and the refresh of annual payroll tax limitations. Additionally, the $0.4 million increase in employee benefit expenses was primarily attributable to higher medical benefit costs.

Relative to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased 13.0% from $35.9 million, primarily attributable to the absence of $7.1 million of Town and Country acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expenses.

Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the first quarter of 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 5,924 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 3,518 Data processing 1,855 Marketing and customer relations 14 Legal fees and other noninterest expense 1,753 Total noninterest expense 7,140 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 13,064



Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.35 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $3.40 billion at December 31, 2023 and $3.20 billion at March 31, 2023. The $58.5 million decrease from December 31, 2023 reflected a decrease in line utilization on existing lines of credit by $28.3 million, including $13.2 million drawn by two customers’ lines that paid off shortly after December 31, 2023 and were noted in the previous quarter’s earnings release. Additionally, across the portfolio, early payoffs of loans maturing or repricing beyond 2024 with fixed rates of 4.00% or less totaled $14.4 million. Construction and land development loans decreased by $18.0 million with several completed projects shifting to other loan categories. Although grain elevator loans increased $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, seasonal line utilization was significantly lower relative to historical levels.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.36 billion at March 31, 2024, compared with $4.40 billion at December 31, 2023 and $4.31 billion at March 31, 2023. The $40.9 million decrease from December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to a $89.1 million decrease in brokered deposits, which was partially offset by the addition of $33.9 million of time deposits from a State of Illinois loan matching program that are a lower cost source of funding.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $9.7 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared with $7.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $6.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Additionally, of the $9.7 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2024, $2.7 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $1.8 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to the movement of a few commercial and industrial and commercial real estate - owner occupied credits to nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $3.7 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors, a $2.1 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts, a $1.0 million decrease in required reserves driven by a reduction in loan portfolio balances, and a $0.1 million decrease in specific reserve.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 423% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, compared with 1.18% of total loans and 510% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.8 million as of March 31, 2024, compared with $3.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Capital

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.40% as of March 31, 2024, from 8.19% as of December 31, 2023, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.29 to $13.19 as of March 31, 2024, when compared to December 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 179,281 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.93 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2025. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $11.6 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.

____________________________________

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, ROATCE, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted ROAE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks or as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the effects of significant rate increases by the Federal Reserve since 2020); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Peter Chapman

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(309) 664-4556





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary As of or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income $ 61,961 $ 61,411 $ 51,779 Interest expense 15,273 14,327 4,942 Net interest income 46,688 47,084 46,837 Provision for credit losses 527 1,113 6,210 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,161 45,971 40,627 Noninterest income 5,626 9,205 7,437 Noninterest expense 31,268 30,387 35,933 Income before income tax expense 20,519 24,789 12,131 Income tax expense 5,261 6,343 2,923 Net income $ 15,258 $ 18,446 $ 9,208 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 Adjusted net income (1) $ 18,073 $ 19,272 $ 19,859 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1) 0.57 0.60 0.64 Book value per share $ 15.71 $ 15.44 $ 14.02 Tangible book value per share (1) 13.19 12.90 11.45 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,612,888 31,695,828 32,095,370 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 31,662,954 31,708,381 30,977,204 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.94 % 3.93 % 4.20 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 3.99 3.99 4.26 Efficiency ratio 58.41 % 52.70 % 65.27 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2) 57.78 52.09 64.43 Loan to deposit ratio 76.73 % 77.35 % 74.13 % Return on average assets * 1.23 % 1.46 % 0.78 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.42 15.68 8.84 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 14.83 18.96 10.45 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.45 % 1.53 % 1.69 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 14.72 16.38 19.08 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 17.57 19.81 22.55 CAPITAL Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.79 % 15.33 % 15.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.77 13.42 13.16 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.44 12.12 11.79 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.65 10.49 10.29 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.85 9.65 8.98 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40 8.19 7.45 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.02 )% 0.06 % (0.02 )% Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.22 1.18 1.21 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.29 0.23 0.20 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 0.17 0.20

* Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 51,926 $ 52,060 $ 42,159 Federally tax exempt 1,094 1,125 952 Securities: Taxable 6,250 6,377 6,616 Federally tax exempt 597 888 1,197 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,952 786 739 Other interest and dividend income 142 175 116 Total interest and dividend income 61,961 61,411 51,779 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 13,593 11,227 2,374 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152 148 38 Borrowings 125 1,534 1,297 Subordinated notes 470 470 470 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 933 948 763 Total interest expense 15,273 14,327 4,942 Net interest income 46,688 47,084 46,837 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 527 1,113 6,210 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,161 45,971 40,627 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,616 2,717 2,658 Wealth management fees 2,547 2,885 2,338 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,869 2,016 1,871 Mortgage servicing 1,055 1,156 1,099 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 80 (1,155 ) (624 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 298 401 276 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (3,382 ) — (1,007 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (16 ) 221 (22 ) Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 87 58 (10 ) Gains (losses) on other assets (635 ) 5 — Income on bank owned life insurance 164 158 115 Other noninterest income 943 743 743 Total noninterest income 5,626 9,205 7,437 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 16,657 15,738 19,411 Employee benefits 2,805 2,379 2,335 Occupancy of bank premises 2,582 2,458 2,102 Furniture and equipment 550 655 659 Data processing 2,925 2,565 4,323 Marketing and customer relations 996 1,169 836 Amortization of intangible assets 710 720 510 FDIC insurance 560 575 563 Loan collection and servicing 452 431 278 Foreclosed assets 49 17 61 Other noninterest expense 2,982 3,680 4,855 Total noninterest expense 31,268 30,387 35,933 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 20,519 24,789 12,131 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,261 6,343 2,923 NET INCOME $ 15,258 $ 18,446 $ 9,208 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,662,954 31,708,381 30,977,204





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,989 $ 26,256 $ 35,244 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 240,223 114,996 141,868 Cash and cash equivalents 260,212 141,252 177,112 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 515 509 249 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 669,020 759,461 854,622 Debt securities held-to-maturity 517,472 521,439 536,429 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,324 3,360 3,145 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,622 2,505 1,980 Restricted stock, at cost 5,155 7,160 4,991 Loans held for sale 3,479 2,318 5,130 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,345,962 3,404,417 3,195,540 Allowance for credit losses (40,815 ) (40,048 ) (38,776 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,305,147 3,364,369 3,156,764 Bank owned life insurance 24,069 23,905 23,447 Bank premises and equipment, net 64,755 65,150 65,119 Bank premises held for sale 317 — 235 Foreclosed assets 277 852 3,356 Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,876 Intangible assets, net 19,972 20,682 22,842 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 19,081 19,001 19,992 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614 1,614 1,614 Accrued interest receivable 23,117 24,534 20,301 Other assets 60,542 55,239 56,617 Total assets $ 5,040,510 $ 5,073,170 $ 5,013,821 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,047,074 $ 1,072,407 $ 1,218,888 Interest-bearing 3,313,500 3,329,030 3,091,633 Total deposits 4,360,574 4,401,437 4,310,521 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 31,864 42,442 34,919 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,725 12,623 75,183 Subordinated notes 39,494 39,474 39,415 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,804 52,789 52,746 Other liabilities 46,368 34,909 50,939 Total liabilities 4,543,829 4,583,674 4,563,723 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 328 327 327 Surplus 296,054 295,877 294,441 Retained earnings 278,353 269,051 228,782 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,048 ) (57,163 ) (62,175 ) Treasury stock at cost (22,006 ) (18,596 ) (11,277 ) Total stockholders’ equity 496,681 489,496 450,098 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,040,510 $ 5,073,170 $ 5,013,821 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,612,888 31,695,828 32,095,370





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 402,206 $ 427,800 $ 333,013 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 294,967 295,842 317,103 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 890,251 880,681 854,024 Construction and land development 345,991 363,983 389,142 Multi-family 421,573 417,923 362,672 One-to-four family residential 485,948 491,508 482,732 Agricultural and farmland 287,205 287,294 243,357 Municipal, consumer, and other 217,821 239,386 213,497 Total loans $ 3,345,962 $ 3,404,417 $ 3,195,540





(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,047,074 $ 1,072,407 $ 1,218,888 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,139,172 1,145,092 1,270,454 Money market 802,685 803,381 662,088 Savings 602,739 608,424 738,719 Time 713,142 627,253 420,372 Brokered 55,762 144,880 — Total interest-bearing deposits 3,313,500 3,329,030 3,091,633 Total deposits $ 4,360,574 $ 4,401,437 $ 4,310,521





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost * ASSETS Loans $ 3,371,219 $ 53,020 6.33 % $ 3,374,451 $ 53,185 6.25 % $ 3,012,320 $ 43,111 5.80 % Securities 1,221,447 6,847 2.25 1,282,773 7,265 2.25 1,411,613 7,813 2.24 Deposits with banks 167,297 1,952 4.69 84,021 786 3.71 92,363 739 3.24 Other 5,486 142 10.40 7,505 175 9.23 7,425 116 6.33 Total interest-earning assets 4,765,449 $ 61,961 5.23 % 4,748,750 $ 61,411 5.13 % 4,523,721 $ 51,779 4.64 % Allowance for credit losses (40,238 ) (38,844 ) (33,301 ) Noninterest-earning assets 278,253 292,543 274,870 Total assets $ 5,003,464 $ 5,002,449 $ 4,765,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,127,684 $ 1,311 0.47 % $ 1,140,438 $ 1,228 0.43 % $ 1,230,644 $ 458 0.15 % Money market 812,684 4,797 2.37 684,197 2,885 1.67 634,608 935 0.60 Savings 611,224 443 0.29 610,767 417 0.27 709,862 178 0.10 Time 664,498 5,925 3.59 599,293 4,773 3.16 356,779 803 0.91 Brokered 82,150 1,117 5.47 140,963 1,924 5.42 — — — Total interest-bearing deposits 3,298,240 13,593 1.66 3,175,658 11,227 1.40 2,931,893 2,374 0.33 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32,456 152 1.89 34,282 148 1.71 39,619 38 0.38 Borrowings 13,003 125 3.87 114,220 1,534 5.33 113,896 1,297 4.62 Subordinated notes 39,484 470 4.78 39,464 470 4.72 39,403 470 4.83 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,796 933 7.11 52,782 948 7.13 47,586 763 6.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,435,979 $ 15,273 1.79 % 3,416,406 $ 14,327 1.66 % 3,172,397 $ 4,942 0.63 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,036,402 1,081,795 1,121,365 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 37,107 37,440 49,316 Total liabilities 4,509,488 4,535,641 4,343,078 Stockholders' Equity 493,976 466,808 422,212 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,003,464 $ 5,002,449 $ 4,765,290 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 46,688 3.94 % $ 47,084 3.93 % $ 46,837 4.20 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 575 0.05 666 0.06 702 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 47,263 3.99 % $ 47,750 3.99 % $ 47,539 4.26 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.44 % 3.47 % 4.01 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,329,470 $ 1,332,344 $ 1,351,324 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39 1.39 1.43 Cost of total deposits 1.26 % 1.05 % 0.24 % Cost of funds 1.37 1.26 0.47

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 9,657 $ 7,820 $ 6,508 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing — 37 10 Total nonperforming loans 9,657 7,857 6,518 Foreclosed assets 277 852 3,356 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,934 $ 8,709 $ 9,874 Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 2,676 $ 2,641 $ 1,997 Allowance for credit losses $ 40,815 $ 40,048 $ 38,776 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,345,962 3,404,417 3,195,540 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 422.65 512.12 595.82 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 422.65 509.71 594.91 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.29 0.23 0.20 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.29 0.23 0.20 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 0.17 0.20 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.30 0.26 0.31





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Beginning balance $ 40,048 $ 38,863 $ 25,333 Adoption of ASC 326 — — 6,983 PCD allowance established in acquisition — — 1,247 Provision for credit losses 560 1,661 5,101 Charge-offs (227 ) (626 ) (142 ) Recoveries 434 150 254 Ending balance $ 40,815 $ 40,048 $ 38,776 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (207 ) $ 476 $ (112 ) Average loans 3,371,219 3,374,451 3,012,320 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * (0.02 )% 0.06 % (0.02 )%

* Annualized measure.





Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Loans (1) $ 560 $ 1,661 $ 5,101 Unfunded lending-related commitments (1) (33 ) (548 ) 509 Debt securities — — 600 Total provision for credit losses $ 527 $ 1,113 $ 6,210

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net income $ 15,258 $ 18,446 $ 9,208 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses (1) — — (13,064 ) Gains (losses) on closed branch premises (635 ) — — Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (3,382 ) — (1,007 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 80 (1,155 ) (624 ) Total adjustments (3,937 ) (1,155 ) (14,695 ) Tax effect of adjustments 1,122 329 4,044 Total adjustments after tax effect (2,815 ) (826 ) (10,651 ) Adjusted net income $ 18,073 $ 19,272 $ 19,859 Average assets $ 5,003,464 $ 5,002,449 $ 4,765,290 Return on average assets * 1.23 % 1.46 % 0.78 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.45 1.53 1.69

* Annualized measure.

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Numerator: Net income $ 15,258 $ 18,446 $ 9,208 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) — (10 ) (5 ) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 15,258 $ 18,436 $ 9,203 Adjusted net income $ 18,073 $ 19,272 $ 19,859 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) — (9 ) (13 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 18,073 $ 19,263 $ 19,846 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 31,662,954 31,708,381 30,977,204 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 140,233 139,332 69,947 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 31,803,187 31,847,713 31,047,151 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.64 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.60 $ 0.64

(1) The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 46,688 $ 47,084 $ 46,837 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 575 666 702 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 47,263 $ 47,750 $ 47,539 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.94 % 3.93 % 4.20 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.06 0.06 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1) 3.99 % 3.99 % 4.26 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,765,449 $ 4,748,750 $ 4,523,721

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 31,268 $ 30,387 $ 35,933 Less: amortization of intangible assets 710 720 510 Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets $ 30,558 $ 29,667 $ 35,423 Net interest income $ 46,688 $ 47,084 $ 46,837 Total noninterest income 5,626 9,205 7,437 Operating revenue 52,314 56,289 54,274 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 575 666 702 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 52,889 $ 56,955 $ 54,976 Efficiency ratio 58.41 % 52.70 % 65.27 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 57.78 52.09 64.43

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 496,681 $ 489,496 $ 450,098 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,876 Less: Intangible assets, net 19,972 20,682 22,842 Tangible common equity $ 416,889 $ 408,994 $ 367,380 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 5,040,510 $ 5,073,170 $ 5,013,821 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 59,876 Less: Intangible assets, net 19,972 20,682 22,842 Tangible assets $ 4,960,718 $ 4,992,668 $ 4,931,103 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.85 % 9.65 % 8.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 8.19 7.45 Shares of common stock outstanding 31,612,888 31,695,828 32,095,370 Book value per share $ 15.71 $ 15.44 $ 14.02 Tangible book value per share 13.19 12.90 11.45





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 493,976 $ 466,808 $ 422,212 Less: Goodwill 59,820 59,820 49,352 Less: Intangible assets, net 20,334 21,060 15,635 Average tangible common equity $ 413,822 $ 385,928 $ 357,225 Net income $ 15,258 $ 18,446 $ 9,208 Adjusted net income 18,073 19,272 19,859 Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.42 % 15.68 % 8.84 % Return on average tangible common equity * 14.83 18.96 10.45 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 14.72 % 16.38 % 19.08 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 17.57 19.81 22.55