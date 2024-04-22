Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Mondi plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Mondi plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 19/04/2024 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” YES / NO / N/A

Offeree: Smith (DS) plc

Offeror: International Paper Company

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:



EUR 0.22 ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,858,325 0.65 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:



5,716,954 1.30 887,437 0.20 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL: 8,575,279 1.94 887,437 0.20

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale



Number of securities Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 5 14.028 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 75 13.650 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 6,440 14.699 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 20 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 9 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 29,915 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 541,632 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 353,855 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 81 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 124 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 177 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 270 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 7 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 4 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 15,270 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 9,948 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 14,072 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 5,284 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 333 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 4 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 4 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 466 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 8,745 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 9,092 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 19,709 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 52,989 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 35 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 16 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3,233 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 4,357 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 103 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 7,763 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 327,965 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 338 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 14,300 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 3,595 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 2,033 15.015 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 85 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 48 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 1 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 3 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 2 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 4,711 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 5,222 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 8,013 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 101,239 15.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 31 14.480 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Increasing a long position 67 14.428 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 1,962 15.042 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Equity Swap Reducing a short position 82,911 15.015 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 541,541.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 353,353.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 5,005.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 7,007.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 5,005.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 4,004.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 9,009.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 9,009.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 97,097.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 56,056.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 14,014.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 9,009.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 29,029.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 6,006.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP EUR 0.22 ordinary Call Option Selling 4,004.00 14 GBP American 19.04.24 1.000 GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None





(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES





Date of disclosure: 22/04/2024 Contact name: Mackenzie Terry Telephone number: +442071441555

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Mackenzie Terry Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates: MONDI PLC

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of securities to which option or derivative relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024 EUR 0.22 ordinary APRIL 24 (2024/04/19) CALLS ON MNDI LN (14) Purchased 0.00 GBP 14 American 19/04/2024

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.