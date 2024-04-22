Aqua-Tots Swim School Shines a Spotlight on Drowning Prevention During May’s National Water Safety Month

Mesa, Arizona, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the warmer days of summer just around the corner, Aqua-Tots Swim School is ringing the bell on the need for water safety and drowning prevention. The largest international swim school franchise is dedicated to educating families worldwide with three essential steps to prevent drowning tragedies and ensure that children stay safe during May’s National Water Safety Month and beyond.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, drowning is the number one cause of death for children one to four years old and the second leading cause for children five to 14. Drowning is a tragedy that devastates far too many families each year, and Aqua-Tots CEO Craig Wright emphasized the need for the easy ABCs of Water Safety.

"What most families don’t realize is that drowning can happen suddenly and unexpectedly, in as little as 20 seconds in two inches of water,” said Wright. “Often other people are present but distracted during a drowning incident. The ABCs of Water Safety give families manageable steps that make water safety achievable, paving the way for a safer summer and a lifetime filled with peace of mind."

Easy to remember, the ABCs of Water Safety stand for:

Adult Supervision: It is vital that parents stay within an arm’s reach of non-swimmers. Additionally, they must remain focused on older swimmers and avoid distractions such as phones, reading materials and friends.

It is vital that parents stay within an arm’s reach of non-swimmers. Additionally, they must remain focused on older swimmers and avoid distractions such as phones, reading materials and friends. Barriers: Backyard pools should have enclosed fencing with self-latching gates and locks. Additionally, families should put away pool toys when no longer in use to ensure that small children don’t reach for them and fall in. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, 69% of children younger than five were not expected to be at or in the pool at the time of a drowning incident.

Backyard pools should have enclosed fencing with self-latching gates and locks. Additionally, families should put away pool toys when no longer in use to ensure that small children don’t reach for them and fall in. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, 69% of children younger than five were not expected to be at or in the pool at the time of a drowning incident. Classes: Children as young as four months old should be enrolled in a consistent, year-round swim program until they become safe and confident swimmers. In fact, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children one to four years old, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Aqua-Tots Swim School has been the leader in swimming instruction for more than 30 years, offering year-round, indoor swim classes for children four months to 12 years old. The program offers the highly sought after Parent & Tot (four to 30 months old) program, small class sizes, convenient lesson times and flexible make-up lessons. Families are encouraged to enroll before classes fill up for summer at their nearest Aqua-Tots, located in over 150 communities in 14 countries.

To find a location near you, visit aqua-tots.com/location-finder/. Learn more about Aqua-Tots swim lessons at aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

