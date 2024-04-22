Michael Michaud to join Red Pine as its President & CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Michael Michaud will be joining Red Pine as its President & Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board of directors (the “Board”).



Mr. Michaud is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience in domestic and international gold exploration and mining that includes a broad range of deposit types within North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Michael was responsible for developing and implementing regional and mine-site exploration strategies to discover new deposits and to expand mineral resources and reserves around existing mines.

Mr. Michaud has served as SVP, Exploration and Resources at Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. since 2017 and, before that, served as Iamgold Corporation's Chief Geologist responsible for providing global geological support for IAMGOLD's exploration activities worldwide. Previously, Michael served as Vice-President, Exploration for St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. and as Principal of SRK Consulting Inc.

Paul Martin, Chair of the Board, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to have attracted someone of Mr. Michaud’s caliber to lead Red Pine during the next phase of the Company’s progression. Michael has an extensive background in resource development, as well as relevant corporate experience, and the Board looks forward to working with him. His endorsement of Red Pine is a strong statement on the future potential of the Wawa Gold Project and our goal of expanding the resources on our large, relatively underexplored, claim block located in a very active gold district in north-western Ontario.”

Mr. Michaud commented:

“I am very pleased to be leading the Red Pine team. Exploration success over the past several years has not only identified high grade mineralization outside of the previously mined zones but has also confirmed the potential to host a sizeable gold deposit near surface. It is an exciting time for Red Pine to now capitalize on this significant potential and I am eager to be part of the advancement of this property.”

Mr. Michaud has been appointed to the Board and is expected to commence his role as President & CEO of Red Pine on or before July 19, 2024.

On behalf of the Board, Mr. Martin said “the Board wishes to thank Mr. Quentin Yarie, who resigned from the Board effective April 19, 2024, for his many years of service to Red Pine”.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Paul Martin, Board Chair and Interim CEO, at (416) 364-7024 or pmartin@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, at (416) 644-7375 or chowes@redpineexp.com

