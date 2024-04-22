Global Personal Care Appliances Market Report, 2023-2024 and 2030: Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform the Landscape, DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Appliances - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Personal care appliances encompass a wide range of products designed to enhance personal grooming and hygiene. These include hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances, and various other devices. The global market outlook for personal care appliances is optimistic, with hair care appliances leading the segment.

Hair Care Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hair Removal Appliances segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

Developed nations currently dominate the market, but future growth is expected to be driven by developing nations. Competition in the industry is fierce, as indicated by the percentage breakdown of sales by leading competitors in the global electric toothbrush market for 2023. Recent market activity suggests a rising trend of beauty consciousness among men, presenting a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to cater to this demographic.



The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Personal Care Appliances

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2023

Hair Care Appliances Market: Growing Consumer Focus on Hair Care & Styling to Boost Prospects

Hair Dryers: Innovations & Brand Power Shape Dynamics

Global Hair Dryers Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023

New Hair Styles Enhance Demand for Hair Setters

Hair Straighteners Usage Ups Risk of Breakage

Curling Irons: Styling Needs of Consumers to Boost Market Growth

Curling Irons Market Worldwide by Application (in %) for 2023

Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by Product (in %) for 2023

Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023

New Innovations in the Hair Appliances Present Growth Potential

A Glance at Recent Novel Hair Styling Devices

Oral Care Appliances: Rising Awareness about Oral Care to Boost Long-term Growth

Powered Toothbrushes to Boost Oral Care Appliances Growth

Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Product Type (in %) for 2023

Oral Irrigation: Innovation Vital for Growth

Hair Removal Appliances Enable New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin

Electric Shavers: Desire for Clean Shaven Look Spurs Market Growth

Asian Economies Poised to Drive Future Growth in Electric Shavers Market

Technological Advancements Drive Shaving Products Market

Rising Popularity of Stubble Influences Shaver Sales

Women's Shaving Products Continue to Find Favor

Available Hair Removal Options for Women: A Comparison

Ear & Nose Trimmers: A Small Yet Promising Market

Advent of Permanent Hair Removal Techniques: A Threat to Hair Removal Appliances Market

Growing Role of Technology in Personal Care Appliances

Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform Market

DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Personal Care Appliances

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

