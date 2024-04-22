Global Personal Care Appliances Market Report, 2023-2024 and 2030: Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform the Landscape, DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Appliances - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Personal Care Appliances Market to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Personal Care Appliances estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Personal care appliances encompass a wide range of products designed to enhance personal grooming and hygiene. These include hair care appliances, hair removal appliances, oral care appliances, and various other devices. The global market outlook for personal care appliances is optimistic, with hair care appliances leading the segment.
Hair Care Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hair Removal Appliances segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
Developed nations currently dominate the market, but future growth is expected to be driven by developing nations. Competition in the industry is fierce, as indicated by the percentage breakdown of sales by leading competitors in the global electric toothbrush market for 2023. Recent market activity suggests a rising trend of beauty consciousness among men, presenting a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to cater to this demographic.
The Personal Care Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|473
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$22.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Personal Care Appliances
- Hair Care Appliances
- Hair Removal Appliances
- Oral Care Appliances
- Other Personal Care Appliances
- Personal Care Appliances: Global Market Outlook
- Hair Care Appliances: The Leading Segment
- Developed Nations Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Global Electric Toothbrush Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Competitors for 2023
- Recent Market Activity
- Personal Care Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Personal Care Appliances
- Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2023
- Hair Care Appliances Market: Growing Consumer Focus on Hair Care & Styling to Boost Prospects
- Hair Dryers: Innovations & Brand Power Shape Dynamics
- Global Hair Dryers Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023
- New Hair Styles Enhance Demand for Hair Setters
- Hair Straighteners Usage Ups Risk of Breakage
- Curling Irons: Styling Needs of Consumers to Boost Market Growth
- Curling Irons Market Worldwide by Application (in %) for 2023
- Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by Product (in %) for 2023
- Global Curling Irons Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023
- New Innovations in the Hair Appliances Present Growth Potential
- A Glance at Recent Novel Hair Styling Devices
- Oral Care Appliances: Rising Awareness about Oral Care to Boost Long-term Growth
- Powered Toothbrushes to Boost Oral Care Appliances Growth
- Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Product Type (in %) for 2023
- Oral Irrigation: Innovation Vital for Growth
- Hair Removal Appliances Enable New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin
- Electric Shavers: Desire for Clean Shaven Look Spurs Market Growth
- Asian Economies Poised to Drive Future Growth in Electric Shavers Market
- Technological Advancements Drive Shaving Products Market
- Rising Popularity of Stubble Influences Shaver Sales
- Women's Shaving Products Continue to Find Favor
- Available Hair Removal Options for Women: A Comparison
- Ear & Nose Trimmers: A Small Yet Promising Market
- Advent of Permanent Hair Removal Techniques: A Threat to Hair Removal Appliances Market
- Growing Role of Technology in Personal Care Appliances
- Smart IoT Personal Care Devices Transform Market
- DIY Culture & Fast Changing Trends Support Growth
- E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide
- Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Personal Care Appliances
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Improving Standards of Living
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 150 Featured)
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Havells India Ltd.
- Beurer GmbH
- BAO TEA
- Carex Health Brands
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Dyson Ltd.
- Andis Co., Inc.
- Boots UK Limited
- Emjoi, Inc.
- h2ofloss
- Helen of Troy Limited
- FOREO
- Herbal Hills
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9siog
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment