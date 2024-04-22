1 Million Streaming Devices Milestone on Hisense VIDAA smart TVs

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's digital age, streaming has become an integral part of our daily lives, revolutionizing the way we consume entertainment. Hisense, a leader in innovative technology, is proud to announce a significant milestone: reaching over 1 million connected Hisense Smart TVs powered by the VIDAA smart TV software.

Streaming has transcended from a trend to a lifestyle choice, with viewers spending countless hours immersed in their favourite content. In Africa alone, over 1 billion hours of content were streamed on Hisense Smart TVs last year, equivalent to over 122,000 years of continuous viewing. This remarkable statistic underscores the growing importance of VIDAA as the preferred streaming platform for millions of users.

Movies and series have become the cornerstone of entertainment on VIDAA, offering a diverse range of content to cater to every viewer's preferences. From blockbuster hits to captivating series, VIDAA provides an immersive viewing experience that keeps audiences engaged and entertained.

"We're thrilled to see the tremendous response to VIDAA as a leading streaming platform," says Vivi Liu , General Manager at Hisense. "The 1 million streaming devices milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to our valued customers."

As streaming continues to reshape the media landscape, Hisense remains at the forefront, driving innovation and enhancing the viewing experience for users worldwide. The 1 million connected Hisense Smart TVs milestone is not just a number but a reflection of Hisense's dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and premium content to elevate the way we enjoy entertainment.

South African businesses can tap into the vast reach and popularity of VIDAA by leveraging its advertising channels, available across all Hisense VIDAA OS TVs. With a prominent large banner area at the top of the VIDAA OS UI, companies can showcase their marketing materials front and centre, perfect for time-sensitive campaigns that require real-time exposure. Functioning like a digital billboard, this banner achieves an impressive over two million impressions per week, offering businesses a valuable opportunity to own a significant portion of this extensive exposure and reach their target audience effectively.

