LAMEA Big Data Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2031: Brazil Dominated in 2023 and is Set to Continue to Dominate, Achieving a Market Value of $1.73 Billion by 2031

The "LAMEA Big Data Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Software, and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, and On-premise), By Organization Size, By Technology, By Vertical By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The LAMEA Big Data Security Market is forecast to witness market growth of 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2031.
The Brazilian market dominated the LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Country in 2023 and is set to continue to be a dominant market to 2031, achieving a market value of $1.73 billion by 2031. Argentina's market is showcasing a CAGR of 17.4% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the UAE market is forecast to register a CAGR of 16.4% during 2024-2031.
As data privacy regulations become more stringent, big data security solutions are adopting privacy-preserving techniques such as differential privacy, homomorphic encryption, and federated learning. These techniques enable organizations to analyze and derive insights from sensitive data while preserving individual privacy and compliance with regulatory requirements. As hybrid cloud environments and cloud services become more prevalent, the demand for cloud-native security solutions optimized for cloud-based big data platforms expands.
Big data security solutions are being integrated into DevOps pipelines to automate security testing, vulnerability scanning, and compliance checks, enabling organizations to build security into their applications from the outset. Securing these distributed and ephemeral environments is necessary as organizations embrace containerization and microservices architectures for big data applications. These solutions incorporate container and microservices security capabilities to protect data and applications running in containerized environments.
The International Trade Administration (ITA) projects that the UAE's cybersecurity industry will reach a valuation of $4.51 billion by 2025. According to projections, the cybersecurity industry in the UAE will expand by 11.1% annually from 2020 to 2026. The increase can be ascribed to cyber threats, increased vulnerability to cyber-attacks, corporate policies, and enhanced regulation of cyber risk and data management. Thus, due to these aspects, the market will expand across the LAMEA region in the upcoming years.
Key Companies Profiled
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Broadcom, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services
- Hewlett Packard enterprise Company
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Thales Group
- Dell Technologies
Market Report Segmentation
By Offering
- Software
- Data Discovery & Classification
- Data Encryption, Tokenization & Masking
- Data Backup & Recovery
- Data Authorization & Access
- Data Governance & Compliance
- Data Security Analytics
- Others
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By Technology
- Identity & Access Management
- Security Information & Event Management
- Intrusion Detection System
- Unified Threat Management
- Others
By Vertical
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare & Lifesciences
- Transportation & Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Retail & eCommerce
- BFSI
- Others
By Country
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market at a Glance
2.1 Key Highlights
Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global
4.1 Cardinal Matrix
4.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023
4.4 Top Winning Strategies
4.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2020-2024)
4.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements : 2022, Jun - 2024, Mar) Leading Players
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Offering
5.1 LAMEA Software Market by Country
5.2 LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Software Type
5.3 LAMEA Services Market by Country
Chapter 6. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Deployment Mode
6.1 LAMEA Cloud Market by Country
6.2 LAMEA On-premise Market by Country
Chapter 7. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Organization Size
7.1 LAMEA Large Enterprises Market by Country
7.2 LAMEA Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country
Chapter 8. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Technology
8.1 LAMEA Identity & Access Management Market by Country
8.2 LAMEA Security Information & Event Management Market by Country
8.3 LAMEA Intrusion Detection System Market by Country
8.4 LAMEA Unified Threat Management Market by Country
8.5 LAMEA Others Market by Country
Chapter 9. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Vertical
9.1 LAMEA IT & Telecom Market by Country
9.2 LAMEA Government Market by Country
9.3 LAMEA Energy & Utilities Market by Country
9.4 LAMEA Healthcare & Lifesciences Market by Country
9.5 LAMEA Transportation & Logistics Market by Country
9.6 LAMEA Manufacturing Market by Country
9.7 LAMEA Retail & eCommerce Market by Country
9.8 LAMEA BFSI Market by Country
9.9 LAMEA Others Market by Country
Chapter 10. LAMEA Big Data Security Market by Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
