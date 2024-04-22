Christian Dior: 2023 Dividend

Paris, April 22nd, 2024

2023 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2023 of 13 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 5.50 Euros paid on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, the balance amounts to 7.50 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 22nd, 2024.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.

