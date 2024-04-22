Global Penetration Testing Market Report 2024, with Forecasts to 2029: On-Premises Deployment Mode to Dominate During Forecast Period

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Penetration Testing Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Type (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Network Infrastructure, Social Engineering, Cloud), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global penetration testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 3.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The penetration testing market is witnessing significant growth due to escalating cyber threats, stricter regulations, and evolving business landscapes. With cyberattacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated, businesses are increasingly adopting proactive security measures like penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities.
Stricter data privacy regulations globally mandate regular security assessments, driving market demand. The rapid adoption of cloud computing and IoT technologies creates new security challenges, further fueling the need for penetration testing - affordability and limited in-house expertise prompt SMEs to invest in penetration testing services tailored to their needs. Cloud-based solutions, automation, and the shift toward proactive security strategies are expected to sustain market growth.
By offering, the services segment is expected to achieve a high growth rate during the forecast period.
Many organizations back the growth of the penetration testing market by services and lack in-house expertise for comprehensive penetration testing, driving the demand for skilled professionals offered by service providers. Procuring services on a project basis proves more cost-effective for businesses, especially SMEs, than hiring dedicated personnel. Service providers provide scalability, flexibility, and compliance assurance, tailoring testing to suit specific needs and regulatory requirements.
Moreover, in the face of evolving cyber threats, service providers stay updated with the latest technologies and methodologies, ensuring effective testing against emerging risks. The shortage of skilled professionals further emphasizes the importance of outsourcing to specialized service providers, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations. The service segment's growth is propelled by the increasing demand for expertise, cost-effectiveness, and staying ahead of evolving threats, making partnerships with experienced providers essential for maintaining a robust security posture.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to achieve a high growth rate during the forecast period.
The cloud-based segment is poised to grow at a higher growth rate in the penetration testing market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and global accessibility. Cloud solutions offer efficient testing from any location by eliminating the need for hardware and software investments. Moreover, businesses benefit from access to skilled penetration testing teams provided by cloud service providers and seamless integration with existing cloud security tools. These solutions address evolving cloud security challenges while emphasizing automation and regulatory compliance. With businesses increasingly adopting cloud technologies, cloud-based penetration testing is expected to experience significant growth, meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.
The North America region will dominate the penetration testing market during the forecast period.
North America is positioned to hold a significant share and experience substantial growth in the future penetration testing market. This is attributed to several key factors: North America is a tech hub with early adopters, driving widespread cloud adoption and necessitating robust penetration testing to address unique security challenges. The stringent regulations such as HIPAA and PCI DSS mandate regular security assessments, fueling demand for proactive security measures. Other contributing factors include high disposable income, a well-established pool of cybersecurity professionals, and a focus on innovation in cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on cloud adoption, evolving threats, and demand from SMEs, North America's penetration testing market is expected to witness significant growth. Despite competition and emphasis on automation, North America's robust technology and data security foundation positions it as a global penetration testing market leader.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|330
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Penetration Testing Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period
- Penetration Testing Market: Regional Snapshot
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Penetration Testing Market -Rising Need for Secure Web and Mobile Applications to Drive Market Growth
- Penetration Testing Market, by Offering - Services Segment to Account for Larger Market Size During Forecast Period
- Penetration Testing Market, by Vertical - BFSI Vertical to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- Penetration Testing Market, by Deployment Mode - On-Premises Deployment Mode to Dominate During Forecast Period
- Penetration Testing Market, by Organization Size - Large Enterprises Segment to Exhibit Larger Market Size During Forecast Period
- Penetration Testing Market, by Type - Web Applications Segment to Lead During Forecast Period
- Market Investment Scenario - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Need to Protect Digital Infrastructure from Cybercrimes
- Regulations and Compliances Mandating Stricter Security Measures
- Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing
- Growing Complexities of It Systems
Restraints
- High Costs of Penetration Testing
- Prevalence of Insider Threats
- Difficulties in Integrating with Existing Security Workflows
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Cost-Effective PTAAs
- Integration of AI, Ml, and Other Technologies in Penetration Testing
- Alignment of Penetration Testing with Devsecops Practices
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
- Potential for Disruption of Regular Operations
Case Studies
- Rapid7's Metasploit Helps Change Security Mindset at Automationdirect
- Infopulse Provides Effective Security Testing Solution for Ing Bank Ukraine
- Redteam Security Assists Mall of America to Identify Network Vulnerabilities
- Portswigger Helps Paychex to Automate Customized Attacks
- 'Ssynopsys Provides Automated Vulnerability Management Solution for Trend Micro
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Vulnerability Assessment Tools
- Complementary Technologies
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Security Information and Event Management
- Adjacent Technologies
- Forensic Tools
- Encryption Technologies
Regulatory Landscape
- Open Web Application Security Project
- Iso 27001
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act
- Soc 2
- Swift CSP
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Company Profiles
- Rapid7
- Secureworks
- Synopsys
- Cisco Systems
- Ibm
- Crowdstrike
- Coalfire
- Indium Software
- Cigniti Technologies
- Trustwave
- Fortinet
- Bugcrowd
- Invicti
- Hackerone
- Raxis
- Rsi Security
- Rhino Security Labs
- Sciencesoft
- Portswigger
- Netragard
- Software Secured
- Vumetric Cybersecurity
- Nettitude
- Zimperium
- Nowsecure
- Securitymetrics
- Netspi
- Covertswarm
- Holm Security
- Intruder Systems
- Breachlock
- Isecurion
- Redbot Security
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9wmlr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment