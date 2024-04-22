VERB's MARKET.live Adds Another 100 Retail Brands to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), continues the expansion of its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform with the addition of another ONE HUNDRED innovative brands.
Discover the Latest Brands to join MARKET.live:
- elvis+elvin
- Jelcie
- Uniek Living
- Milk Snob
- Clevr Blends
- Grand Fusion Houseware
- Laundry Sauce
- Pursonic
- Bala
- MEEMA
- Palavino
- Pup Pak
- BARE BABE
- True By Kristy
- nanobébé
- Scott's Protein Balls
- Kind Lips
- The Earthling Co.
- Live Love Gameday
- Dress Up America
- Pink Haley
- East x East
- LIVFRESH
- TheCookingGuild
- Sand and Sky
- SodaPup
- Makari de Suisse
- Biscayners
- Awadoré
- Üphoric Urth
- TopFoxx
- Arzum Okka USA
- Solar Power Lifestyle
- Ultimate Ears
- Wonderland Shower
- BlendJet
- FootClothes
- Icon Heroes
- Retro Gaming of Denver
- Bobbletopia
- Ralphie's Funhouse
- Your Favorite TShirts
- New Edition Fashion
- Olwen
- Tomo Golf
- Tio Lee
- Lucky Chuck
- superzero
- JESSA JEWELRY
- The Goat Stock
- ONE SHEAR
- Bathhouse Trading Company
- Sweet Water Decor
- LINNY CO
- LUXE Pickleball
- Reincorporated NFP
- Market Street Boutique
- Any Old Iron
- Porter Blue Apparel
- Elkie & Co.
- Urban Southern
- Akinz
- Organic Cotton Mart
- Sophistiplate
- Tru Skincare
- que Bottle
- LIKHÂ
- Coldest
- Canary
- Scent New York
- Fig & Fire
- 8 Sheep Organics
- Leetie Lovendale
- Murphy and McNeil
- Paavani Ayurveda
- Lather and More!
- Awe Inspired
- Scotch Porter
- Rooted For Good
- Better & Better
- Six Gldn
- Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve
- The Saturday Baby
- LA BELLA DONNA
- Lurella Cosmetics
- Ecru
- the beauty way
- WE ARE CHIMMI
- Rosy Lana
- Orchid + Ash
- BEAUTOLOGY LAB
- Outlaw Soaps
- WorldWise Imports
- Vintage Frames
- Dally
- Belle Étoile
- Hiouchi Jewels
- Arcadia Home
- CRUDE
- Maison d'Orient
"The continued rapid expansion of our business is a testament to the unique value proposition that MARKET.live represents, as thousands of brands and retailers attempt to navigate the sea change that has occurred and continues to occur in consumer retail as we know it – or rather, as we knew it," states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. "MARKET.live sits at the center of a new universe where social media has become the retail distribution channel of choice, and where entertainment is forever inextricably intertwined with commerce.”
For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.
About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, and the company behind livestream shopping. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.
