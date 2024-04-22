Sysco Is Driving More Eco-Friendly Products and Innovative Solutions Globally to Reduce Plastic and Packaging Waste

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, is taking action to improve the sustainability of product packaging. Earlier this year, the company introduced packaging guidelines to encourage all supplier partners to transition to materials and design principles that will collectively reduce our environmental footprint.



“We only have One Planet, and right now that planet is overwhelmed with plastic and packaging waste. This year’s Earth Day theme of ‘Planet vs. Plastics’ was a perfect opportunity to highlight how we are working with our suppliers and customers to reduce plastics and packaging waste,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s Chief Administrative Officer.

For example, Sysco’s Earth Plus Brand Agave Straw is plastic-free and certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). Upcycled from residual agave fibers leftover from beverage production, these straws not only mimic the feel and texture of plastic straws with incredible strength and durability, they are also commercially compostable in just 90 days. Customers can find this product as part of Sysco’s One Planet. One Table. assortment which includes products produced with the planet and people in mind.

In addition, Fresh Direct, Sysco’s produce business in Great Britain, recently collaborated with one of its suppliers and customers to transition berries to FSC-certified paper packaging, which will eliminate over 50 tons of plastic waste annually. Fresh Direct also introduced new buffet boxes for fresh produce. The boxes are made from 62% recycled cardboard, are fully recyclable and use less material, removing five tons of virgin cardboard from the supply chain each week and saving more than 1,000 pounds of carbon each year.

Sysco’s Gilchrist & Soames business reported a reduction of more than 168 million single-use bottles in FY2023 by helping customers transition into large bottle formats which included dispenser solutions for everything from shampoo and conditioner to body wash and more.

Neil continued, “We’re leveraging our position and global scale to make significant, positive shifts in sustainability across the end-to-end food supply chain. From working with our suppliers on transitioning to more eco-friendly and innovative packaging to driving demand for sustainable products in our One Planet. One Table. assortment and helping our customers switch to more planet-friendly alternatives.”

In the United States, Sysco has also started to transition its owned Brand exterior packaging from traditional white to kraft corrugate cases. The shift away from white corrugate saves up to 30% of the energy and up to 17% of the material needed to create these boxes while making them easier for customers to recycle.

During Earth Week, Sysco will host a sustainability summit exclusively for their suppliers to discuss how they can drive growth and support customers together by taking action on sustainability to protect the future of the planet and the resilience of the food supply chains.

Learn more about the actions Sysco is taking to protect the planet by visiting sysco.com/sustainability.

