Nashville Entrepreneur Center Appoints Industry Veteran, David Malone, as Executive-in-Residence for Project FinTech

Nashville, Tenn. (April 22, 2024), April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC), a non-profit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and local industry, announced the appointment of David Malone as the new Executive-in-Residence for its Project FinTech accelerator. This initiative is designed to propel forward-thinking financial services startups to new heights by providing expert guidance and industry-specific mentorship.

David Malone brings to Project FinTech a storied career as a strategic leader and an innovator in the financial services sector. As a co-founder of Confirmation, a pioneering software solutions provider for the financial industry, David played a pivotal role in growing the company from a startup operating out of a garage to a formidable entity that was eventually acquired for nearly $500 million.

Under his leadership, Confirmation saw remarkable achievements:

An increase in global account sales by over 118% from $16 million in 2020 to $35 million in 2022.

The establishment of a lucrative international business arm generating $40 million annually.

Expansion of international reseller networks in South Africa and Australia, enhancing revenues by $12 million.

David’s extensive experience includes building U.S. and international sales forces, managing global sales offices, and developing strategic partnerships that have consistently delivered multi-million-dollar growth. His approachable leadership style, combined with a profound understanding of market dynamics, makes him an invaluable asset to NEC’s Project FinTech.

Opportunity for Startups

Project FinTech is currently seeking applications from startups focused on transforming banking, purchasing, and lending experiences. Under David’s mentorship, participants will learn how to navigate the complexities of the financial sector and scale their technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Malone to our team,” said Sam Davidson, CEO of Nashville Entrepreneur Center. “With his guidance, emerging companies will gain unprecedented access to strategic insights and tools essential for success in the competitive world of financial services.”

Startups interested in participating in Project FinTech are encouraged to apply by midnight Friday, May 3 at https://ec.co/apply.

Learn more about Project FinTech at ec.co/programs/project-fintech .

About Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) founded in 2010 to help make Nashville the best place to start and grow a business by increasing the likelihood of success for entrepreneurs. Through world-class education and a vibrant membership community, NEC has supported over 14,000 entrepreneurs who have collectively raised $300M in capital, generated over $400M in revenue, and facilitated over $100M in exits. For more information, visit www.ec.co and follow @entrecenter on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube & X .

