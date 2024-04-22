Compression Stockings Market To Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rising popularity of compression stockings for events and live shows is expected to propel the industry's growth.



The global compression stockings market is witnessing notable growth, propelled by the escalating fashion consciousness among consumers. With the pervasive influence of social media and celebrity culture, individuals are increasingly attuned to the latest fashion trends, including stockings as a fashion statement. The mounting demand for stylish and trendy stockings among younger demographics particularly drives this surge.

Another significant driver for the compression stockings market's growth is the growing emphasis on personal grooming. Consumers are becoming more meticulous about their appearance and are willing to invest in products that enhance their overall aesthetic. Stockings are perceived as integral to personal grooming, particularly among women, as they contribute to a refined and polished look. Additionally, research indicates that women in the United States and European countries consider stockings a crucial element of their wardrobe, underscoring the growing significance of personal grooming in fueling the demand for stockings.

Request Sample Report

https://bit.ly/3UaYImL

Segmentation Overview:

The compression stockings market has been segmented into product type, gender, distribution channel, and region.

The knee-high category will likely dominate in the future.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into knee-high and thigh-high. The knee-high category holds a substantial share of the product type segment of the compression stockings market. The demand for knee-high stockings is high as they are more versatile and suitable for various occasions, from casual to formal wear. They are also more comfortable and easier to wear than thigh-high stockings, making them a popular choice among consumers.

Specialty stores accounted for a significant market share in the past.

Based on the distribution channel, the market segmentation includes specialty stores, supermarkets, and online. Specialty stores hold a substantial share of the compression stockings market's distribution channel segment. These stores, such as lingerie and hosiery shops, have traditionally been the primary distribution channel for stockings due to their focused product offerings and knowledgeable staff who can provide personalized assistance to customers. These stores often carry a wide range of brands, styles, and sizes, making them a preferred choice for consumers seeking high-quality stockings.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/44dTb3x

Compression stockings Market Report Highlights:

The compression stockings market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

The use of synthetic ingredients to produce quality stocking materials drives the industry's growth.

North America has registered a significant CAGR in the past and will continue to lead the global market in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the compression stockings market report include Wolford AG, Kayser-Roth Corporation, LVMH, Hanesbrands Inc., Calzedonia SpA, Gildan Activewear Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Donna Karan International, Golden Lady SpA, CSP International Fashion Group SpA, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group Co. Ltd., and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/49MZTih

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

North America Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Water Heater Market Forecast

Canada Electric Water Heater Market

Hairbrush Market Size & Growth