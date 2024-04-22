DIRTT Releases Investor Deck and Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Release Date of May 8, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a global leader in industrialized construction, today provided an update outlining its continuing journey to excellence with its new executive leadership team and board of directors (the “Board”) in an investor presentation that is available on DIRTT’s website.



Highlights of the investor presentation include:

DIRTT shareholders elected a new Board in April 2022 and a new executive leadership team was appointed.

Gross Profit Margin improved by 1,680 basis points from 2021 to 2023 after contracting by 2,310 basis points from 2018 to 2021.

Net cash flows provided by operations were $14.8 million in 2023 after two years of negative net cash flows.

A refocused commercial strategy has accelerated pipeline growth and improved revenue forecasting accuracy.

New operational programs have enhanced inventory management, reduced external deficiencies, and improved lead times.

Cost discipline remains a significant focus of the Board and executive leadership team, including appropriately right-sizing costs to anticipated revenue levels.

DIRTT also announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after markets close.

A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 08:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The call and webcast will be hosted by Benjamin Urban, chief executive officer, and Fareeha Khan, chief financial officer.

The call is being webcast live on the Company’s website at dirtt.com. Alternatively, click here to listen to the live webcast. The webcast is listen-only.

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the Company’s website at dirtt.com/investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

