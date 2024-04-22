Safari Tourism Market to cross $53 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The safari tourism market valuation is predicted to reach USD 53 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth is driven by the increasing desire for adventure and exploration among tourists, coupled with the growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly travel options. Lately, many travelers are drawn towards witnessing wildlife in their natural habitats with strong emphasis on conservation efforts. Advancements in transportation infrastructure and accessibility to remote regions have also made safari destinations more reachable, attracting a broader spectrum of tourists seeking unforgettable encounters with nature.



Travelers are further increasingly seeking meaningful experiences that allow them to connect with local communities and traditions while immersing in the natural beauty of safari landscapes. It has been estimated that approximately 4.5 million tourists visit Africa annually, with safari ranking high on the priority list for many of them. The proliferation of digital platforms and social media has facilitated the captivation of safari experiences, sparking interest and curiosity among potential travelers worldwide. The escalating number of safari destinations is also prompting investments in infrastructure and hospitality services to accommodate the growing influx of visitors and sustainably manage the impact on local ecosystems.

Safari tourism market value from the group tour segment is slated to record high demand between 2023 and 2032, due to several benefits, including cost savings, enhanced safety, and the opportunity for shared experiences. In safari destinations, where navigating vast wilderness areas and encountering wildlife can be both thrilling and challenging, the presence of knowledgeable guides and experienced fellow travelers provides a sense of security and camaraderie. Group tours also include curated itineraries with exclusive access to wildlife viewing areas and cultural attractions for enhancing the overall travel experience.

With respect to booking channel, the travel agencies segment in the safari tourism market is poised to grow at a substantial rate during 2023- 2032, led by comprehensive services and expertise tailored to the unique needs of travelers seeking safari experiences. Travel agencies specialize in curating customized safari packages that cater to diverse preferences and budgets for providing convenience and peace of mind for travelers embarking on wildlife adventures. Through partnerships with local operators and lodges, travel agencies also facilitate seamless logistics for ensuring smooth transportation, accommodation, and guided excursions in safari destinations.

North America safari tourism market size will register a strong CAGR through 2032, attributed to diverse range of ecosystems, from rugged landscapes of Yellowstone National Park to the lush rainforests of Costa Rica, offering a rich tapestry of wildlife experiences. The presence of iconic species, such as grizzly bears, bald eagles, and bison captivates visitors from around the world are also drawing the regional consumers to embark on safari adventures in pursuit of unforgettable encounters with nature.

Some of the renowned safari tourism market companies are Abercrombie & Kent Ltd., Safari Tou, Backroads, Wilderness, Butterfield & Robinson, TUI Group, Enchanting Travels, Travcoa, Gamewatchers Safaris, Thomas Cooke Group, Great Plains, Singita, Micato Safari, Scott Dunn and Rothchild Safaris. These firms are focusing on several growth-based strategies to widen their customer base. For instance, in August 2023, Natural Habitat Adventures, alongside World Wildlife Fund (WWF), introduced a pioneering off-the-grid solar-powered electric safari vehicle in Botswana. The innovative 4x4 vehicle, running entirely on renewable solar energy offers enhanced game drive experience, making it more immersive and sustainable.

