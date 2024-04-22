Adtelligent Inc. Ranks #105 in the FT's 'America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024' for the Second Year Running

LEWES, Del., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtelligent™, a prominent advertising technology company, has demonstrated remarkable growth, securing a spot on the annual Financial Times and Statista list of "America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024." With an impressive growth rate of 469% over three years, Adtelligent claimed the 105th position in the Advertising & Marketing category.

The selection criteria utilized by the Financial Times and Statista involve a thorough analysis of revenue data from 2019 to 2022, encompassing thousands of publicly traded companies across North and South America. Adtelligent's consistent performance and innovative approach have earned it recognition as a leader in the American business landscape for two consecutive years.

"It is a great award for us to be among the recognized leaders in America, and even more so, we are proud to be on the Financial Times list for the second year. That means our values, the chosen course, and the hard work of our team bring the desired result year by year. We have been committed to delivering cutting-edge, custom advertising technology solutions, implementing innovations, and growing with our customers and partners," Yurii Gorokhov, Co-Founder CTO of Adtelligent Inc.

Through its advanced technologies and tailored solutions, Adtelligent empowers clients to enhance content monetization, swiftly elevate marketing effectiveness, and transform their businesses. Collaborating with ad tech firms, telecom operators, and other industry players, Adtelligent offers state-of-the-art end-to-end solutions that drive performance and profitability for its partners, making a significant impact in the industry.

Adtelligent's industry accolades, including recognition from Inc.'s Best In Business awards and Digiday Technology Awards, underscore its growing influence and impact within the ad technology sector. By addressing advertising monetization challenges, optimizing delivery strategies, and actively shaping the future of ad technology, Adtelligent cements its position as a critical player in the evolving digital advertising landscape, making its influence and leadership undeniable.

About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a global advertising technology company that provides in-house solutions allowing online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks to monetize their websites and application advertising inventory effectively. The company offers technologies to manage supply-side partners (SSP) and demand-side partners (DSP). Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 20,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market. Please see adtelligent.com/about/ to learn more about our programmatic advertising solutions.

About The FT Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024

Financial Times, the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list, ranks the top 500 companies across both Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2019 and 2022. The data was collected via desk research from official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. To make this list, they examined data on public companies were examined across 20 countries in both North and South Americas.