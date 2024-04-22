Linkage Global Inc’s Subsidiary Signs Advertising Deployment Contract with A Major Client for a $40 Million Budgeted Campaign

Tokyo Japan, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (the “Company” or “Linkage”) (NASDAQ: LGCB), a cross-border e-commerce integrated service company headquartered in Japan, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HQT Network Co. Limited ("HQT Network"), has entered into an advertising deployment contract (the “Contract") with a major client with a budget of $40 million.



Under the terms of the Contract, HQT Network will provide comprehensive and professional advertising deployment services to the client, that will include providing support to the client’s advertising account, such as account setup, account binding/authorization, and account top-up, as well as advertisement campaign services, such as multimedia content production, ad creation, and data optimization.

According to the Contract, HQT Network will calibrate the deployment amounts in accordance with the client's anticipated annual advertising budget, totaling $40 million, and will ensure compliance with the policies and requirements of each media platform. This approach is expected to guarantee optimal exposure and return on investment for the client's advertisements on Google Ads.

Mr. Wu Zhihua, Chairman and CEO of Linkage, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Linkage is dedicated to providing the client with superior and professional advertising deployment services, aiming to enhance the client’s brand influence, recognition, reputation, and market competitiveness. We eagerly anticipate achieving mutual success and remarkable outcomes through this collaborative endeavor."

"Linkage recognizes the profound influence that Google Ads and other media platforms wield within the advertising industry due to their extensive user base and exceptional promotional opportunities, and Linkage intends to rely on and benefit from the advertising resources of these platforms. We are committed to designing brand promotion strategies tailored to the client’s unique needs."

"Securing this Contract signifies the client’s recognition of our track record and reputation in advertising deployment. The Contract injects a substantial advertising deployment budget of $40 million."

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, with operations in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. The Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of the following lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales, (ii) integrated e-commerce services and (iii) e-commerce store operation services. Cross-border sales operations were initially launched in 2011 in Japan through the Company’s subsidiary, EXTEND CO., LTD. The products sold in the Company’s cross-border sales business are sourced from Japanese and Chinese manufacturers and brands, together with the Company’s private label smart products. Linkage also provides digital marketing solutions to its customers by cooperating with Google and other channels. Since 2021, the Company has started offering e-commerce operation training courses and software support services. The mission of Linkage is to make cross-border transactions easier. For more information, please visit https://www.linkagecc.com/.

