Australian Label KYHA Studios Selects CGS’s BlueCherry Enterprise Platform to Support Current and Future Growth

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced that KYHA Studios, an Australia-based modern, made-to-size, and ready-to-wear wedding and event wear label has selected CGS's award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Platform to drive efficiencies and support global growth plans.



"To enhance visibility, streamline communications and provide insights into how to better allocate resources, we need a platform that works across all departments and provides a single source of truth,” said Claire Murphy, CEO for KYHA Studios. “Thanks to their expertise in the fashion and retail industries, we are confident that the CGS team will become a long-term partner in success to support future growth."

Designed in Melbourne, Australia, KYHA Studios collections are available online and in over 70 retailers globally, including its flagship boutiques in Melbourne, Sydney, and New York. By consolidating into one ERP solution, KYHA Studios will have better integration between systems, standardization across all business units, and more modern capabilities. Balancing customer demand with supply becomes more challenging as the company takes on more retail locations and broadens its inventory selection. KYHA opted to automate these processes, expanding its growth and improving order accuracy.

“We are delighted to welcome KYHA Studios to the CGS community and support their growth journey,” said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing Division, CGS. “KYHA Studios' reputation for modern bridal couture and exceptional service is well-known in both New York City and Australia, and we’re honored to have been selected as their trusted technology partner. With the BlueCherry ERP suite, KYHA Studios will have the tools to streamline operations, optimize inventory, and deliver unforgettable experiences to customers worldwide."

The signing of KYHA Studios underscores CGS' commitment to empowering organizations with best-in-class technology solutions tailored to their unique needs and challenges. As CGS continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and delivering measurable value to clients across diverse industries.

About KYHA Studios

Established in 2011, KYHA Studios evolved from Founder & Creative Director Kyha Scott's personal experience as a bride. Tired of tulle and ball gowns, Kyha's vision was to create collections that pushed the boundaries of bridal design and embodied her own modern aesthetic: sleek minimalism, innovatory detailing, and flawless execution. Designed in Melbourne, Australia, KYHA and Chosen by KYHA collections are now available in over 70 retailers around the world, online and at its flagship stores in Melbourne, Sydney, and New York. For more information, visit https://kyhastudios.com/us/.

About BlueCherry

BlueCherry® by CGS is an award-winning, end-to-end supply chain management solution – supporting the needs of high-growth organizations operating in fashion, apparel, consumer lifestyle products, home goods and retail. The platform provides complete visibility and resilient supply chain management tools from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. A robust and flexible feature set enables customers to utilize individual components or take advantage of a single, unified platform.

Learn More About BlueCherry

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog or please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on our BlueCherry LinkedIn showcase page.

About CGS

For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

Maria Saavedra, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com