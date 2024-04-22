Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



“We’re looking forward to hosting the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference this week, in collaboration with sponsors Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “The event will feature a panel on the future of digital assets, along with a roster of innovative OTCQX, OTCQB and privately held companies presenting.”

Enzo Villani, CEO, Co-CIO, Alpha Transform Holdings, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with OTC Markets Group for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on April 25th. This event brings together industry leaders to offer valuable educational insights on blockchain, AI and the digital assets space to the OTC Markets Group investor community."

April 25th

