BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: BMNR) based in Atlanta, GA focused on mining Bitcoin in an immersion fluid environment, today announced that Jonathan Bates, CEO, will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024.

DATE: April 25th

TIME: 4:00- 4:30 pm Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 26-30th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The company just announced record quarterly revenue, up 571% from last year

The company expects revenue momentum to continue, despite the halving

The company continues to look for smart acquisitions

About BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

BitMine is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique where computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly than conventional mining methodologies, while lowering operating expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Murray, Kentucky.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2023, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on January 12, 2024 and April 15, 2024, and any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

