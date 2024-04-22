Dr. Bhavin Patel Joins DHAT in Bedford

Bedford, TX, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive Health Associates of Texas is proud to welcome the addition of Dr. Bhavin Patel, a physician passionate about treating all gastrointestinal diseases while specializing in IBD, esophageal dysphagia, colon cancer screening, GERD, IBS, fecal incontinence, liver disease and nutrition.

Dr. Patel is an experienced gastroenterologist affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterology, American Board of Internal Medicine, and many more. He received his doctorate from Windsor University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Richmond University Medical Center.

“My patients can expect a patient-centered approach focused on providing personalized care,” says Dr. Patel. “Clear communication, advanced diagnostics and compassionate support help patients achieve and, more importantly, maintain gastrointestinal health and well-being.”

Digestive Health Associates of Texas is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Patel will work to provide the best patient care for Bedford residents.

DHAT is at 1600 Central Drive in Bedford, TX , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 817-267-8470 or visit dhat.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Patel contact:

Name: Joe E Carmean

Cell: (410) 845-0715

Email: joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment