Simple HealthKit Expands Access to At-Home Diagnostics and Follow-up Care for Diabetes, Respiratory Wellness and Sexual Wellness with Product Launch in Amazon’s U.S. Store

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple HealthKit , improving access to healthcare with lab-quality at-home sample collection kits and a full-stack platform for diagnostics, care, and treatment, announced today that its at-home diagnostics and follow-up care kits for Diabetes (HbA1c), Respiratory Wellness and Sexual Wellness are now available at Amazon.com .



The company’s at-home Respiratory Wellness tests are the only such kits in Amazon’s U.S. store that cover Influenza A, Influenza B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

“Simple HealthKit’s affordable and accessible at-home diagnostics and programs are designed to help people detect emerging health conditions early, before they become chronic or acute,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, co-founder and CEO of Simple HealthKit. “More than 1 in 3 adults are prediabetic and 80 percent of those don't know it. An HbA1c test is a critical tool to help prevent the progression to Type 2 diabetes. 1 in 2 sexually active people will contract an STD/STI by age 25, and many are asymptomatic and unaware. Simple HealthKit’s Sexual Wellness test can help by accelerating diagnosis and treatment.”

Simple HealthKit has built the end-to-end healthcare infrastructure from testing and follow-up care with its own CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs, to connections for treatment. It starts with reliable diagnostic tests (at-home, in clinics, or at the pharmacy) and fast results, and then providing the immediate next steps for consultation and treatment if a person tests abnormal for a health condition. Simple HealthKit offers several types of diagnostics programs, including:

HbA1c (Diabetes)

Respiratory Wellness

Sexual Wellness

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) for Colon Cancer Screening

Kidney Health Test which evaluates kidney function and kidney damage



Over the past year, Simple HealthKit has:

Announced partnerships with health plans including Imperial Health Plan of California

of California Launched an expanded Sexual Wellness diagnostics and follow-up care program

diagnostics and follow-up care program Launched a new Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes (KED) program to help healthcare payers improve patient health, boost STAR ratings and meet HEDIS measures

for Patients with Diabetes (KED) program to help healthcare payers improve patient health, boost STAR ratings and meet HEDIS measures Announced collaborations with major retailers

Learn more at simplehealthkit.com/ .

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit meets patients where they are with an omnichannel, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for chronic conditions, sexual health, respiratory health and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading health plans, retailers, pharmacies, pharma, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Purchase kits at store.simplehealthkit.com and major retailers .

