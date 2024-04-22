Expense Management Tech Business ExpenseOnDemand Sharpens Product Design for Enhanced User Experience

London, England, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally recognised expense management software provider, ExpenseOnDemand, has announced the launch of sweeping changes to its award-winning product, enhancing user experience and receiving customer acclaim in response.

Designed to streamline and automate the way in which small businesses manage and track their employee expenses, ExpenseOnDemand has consistently positioned their offering as an intuitive and user-friendly tool, with this recent launch only solidifying their place as industry leaders in the sector.

Siddharth Nigam, Director of Product & Strategy at ExpenseOnDemand, highlights the strides made in the software’s most recent updates:

“Our latest platform interface has received exceptionally positive feedback from our user-base for its simplicity and user-friendliness. For businesses seeking intuitive expense management solutions that require the bare minimum in training and onboarding, we’re confident our updates lead the way in a space so often crowded with near-impenetrable systems that fail to consider form alongside function.”

While ExpenseOnDemand accepts their product fits in amidst fierce competition from other world-renowned brands, their stance on excellence within user experience, combined with a customer first-approach to product development, continues to ensure the platform stands out within the market, as Nigam continues:

“So often, negative experiences of attempting to navigate incredibly complex and intricate systems lead businesses to recognise the importance of user experience and genuinely reliable assistance when it comes to their expense management services. While we’ve always offered a feature-rich software environment, what really drives customers to switch from other providers to us is our commitment to providing solutions that are not only functional, but very easy to use and backed by unwaveringly exceptional support. Our latest platform updates are simply an evolution in our pursuit to fulfil those needs.”

About Expense on Demand

Complete with a full suite of features across various aspects of expense management, from approving expenses and tracking mileage to auditing and analysing various spending categories such as travel, entertainment, inventory, and business card expenditures, ExpenseOnDemand’s comprehensive tools are used by a list of over 15,000 customers spanning the entire globe, from the US to the UK to India. The recent software updates are now live for all users, and available to new subscribers with immediate effect. Suitable for all Small Business users, ExpenseOnDemand offers free trial access to all features within its toolset, with live and recorded demos available for further insights into the platform.

