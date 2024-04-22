PCP Claims Launches Pioneering No Win, No Fee Service for Victims of Mis-Sold Car Finance

Cardiff, UK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PCP Claims is thrilled to announce the launch of its new service designed exclusively for victims of mis-sold car finance agreements. Operating under a groundbreaking ‘No Win, No Fee’ model, this service aims to address the widespread issue of unfair car finance agreements that have long gone unchallenged in the industry.

With an established track record spanning over three decades in consumer rights advocacy, PCP Claims brings an unmatched depth of expertise to the mis-sold car finance sector. Our service is uniquely tailored to empower car owners, ensuring they can reclaim what is rightfully theirs without the burden of upfront costs.

“Many car owners find themselves trapped in finance agreements that don’t serve their best interests, often due to misleading sales practices. At PCP Claims, we’ve developed a focused approach to tackle these agreements head-on,” said Steve Jenkins, founder of PCP Claims. “We understand the complexities of these contracts and are here to pull our clients out of these disadvantageous positions with our expert legal support.”

PCP Claims sets itself apart by dedicating its entire practice to resolving mis-sold car finance agreements, such as Personal Contract Purchases (PCPs). Our ‘No Win, No Fee’ policy not only alleviates financial risk for our clients but also demonstrates our firm’s commitment to aligning our success with the outcomes we achieve for them.

Clients benefit from our:

Expert Guidance : Navigating the specifics of mis-sold agreements with bespoke legal advice.

: Navigating the specifics of mis-sold agreements with bespoke legal advice. Risk-Free Representation : Clients only pay if we win their claim, ensuring our goals are directly tied to their success.

: Clients only pay if we win their claim, ensuring our goals are directly tied to their success. Transparent Communication: Keeping clients informed at every step, ensuring they understand their rights and the progress of their case.

“For anyone who feels they have been misled into a car finance agreement, PCP Claims is your advocate, your expert, and your partner in rectifying this wrong,” added Jenkins.

About PCP Claims

PCP Claims is a leading authority in the management of mis-sold car finance claims, offering a specialised ‘No Win, No Fee’ service. With over a decade of experience in consumer rights advocacy, our team is dedicated to securing justice and fair compensation for all clients.

To learn more about PCP Claims and our new service, or to schedule a consultation, visit our website at https://www.pcpclaims.co.uk/

