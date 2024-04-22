Avalon GloboCare Announces Launch of U.S. Sales of KetoAir Breathalyzer at the Hack Your Health by KetoCon 2024 Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today announced the official launch of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device and related accessories in the U.S. at the Hack Your Health by KetoCon 2024 Conference being held from May 31 to June 2, 2024 in Austin, Texas.



KetoAir™ is a cutting-edge breathalyzer featuring Hot App shareable technology with AI-enabled software, specifically engineered for ketogenic health management (United States FDA registration number: 3026284320). By leveraging the nano-sensor-based technology and AI algorithms, the KetoAir™ breathalyzer is designed not only to assess the ketosis status of its individual user but to also seamlessly record diet and exercise details directly into the KetoAir™ app, accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The FDA-registered KetoAir™ breathalyzer empowers users to take control of their health and wellness journey. Utilizing advanced breath testing nano-technology, aligned with the app's AI nutritionist, it offers personalized nutritional and exercise recommendations tailored to individual health goals. The Company believes this novel feature sets a new standard in the market, providing users with a holistic solution to monitor and optimize their ketosis state and body fat burning rate. The “Blow to Know” technology aims to deliver precise and immediate results achievable with a single exhale, empowering users to monitor how various foods and activities influence their ketone levels.

The Company previously announced its plans to commercialize the product and has now taken the final steps towards initiating sales of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer. The Company believes the KetoAir™ breathalyzer will fill a gap in the market with a non-invasive daily test that will hold a competitive edge due to its improved precision and effectiveness. Following its launch, consumers will be able to buy the KetoAir™ breathalyzer exclusively at the newly designed website KetoAir.com.

“We're excited to announce the official launch of KetoAir™ breathalyzer sales in the U.S. at the Hack Your Health conference,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Our initial focus will revolve around targeting the diabetes reversal and obesity markets to help self-management using the KetoAir™ innovation for ketogenic health management. With the ketogenic diet proving effective in addressing both diabetes and weight management, we see a lot of potential in tackling these critical health concerns. We can't wait to introduce the KetoAir™ to individuals keen on elevating their health and wellness journey.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

