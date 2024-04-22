Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 Inhibitors Drug Pipeline Research 2024

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 11+ companies and 11+ pipeline drugs in Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor.
Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs
ORY-2001: Oryzon GenomicsORY-1001 is an oral, brain-permeable small molecule. It is a dual inhibitor of the transcriptional co-regulator lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A) and the mitochondrial membrane protein monoamine oxidase B. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Aggression, Alzheimer's disease, Borderline personality disorders, Multiple sclerosis, and SARS-CoV-2 acute respiratory disease.
Domatinostat: 4SCDomatinostat is an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of cancer. The compound inhibits the enzymes histone deacetylase (HDAC) 1, 2, and 3, which are believed to play important roles in the regulation of aberrant cancer signaling. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Gastrointestinal cancer; Merkel cell carcinoma and in Phase I/II clinical development for Malignant melanoma treatment.
Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players working on Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor
There are approx. 11+ key companies which are developing the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor. The companies which have their Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Oryzon Genomics.
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs?
- How many Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Oryzon Genomics
- 4SC
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals
- Celgene Corporation
- Taiho Pharmaceutical
- CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology
- Beatica
- Rasna Therapeutics
Key Products
- ORY-2001
- Domatinostat
- ORY-3001
- Seclidemstat
- CC-90011
- TAS-1440
- SYHA-1807
Research programme
- RASP-201
Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Report Insights
- Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Phases
- Late-stage products (Phase III and
- Mid-stage products (Phase II and
- Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
- Infusion
- Intradermal
- Intramuscular
- Intranasal
- Intravaginal
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
Molecule Type
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
