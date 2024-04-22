Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 Inhibitors Drug Pipeline Research 2024

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 11+ companies and 11+ pipeline drugs in Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor.

Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs



ORY-2001: Oryzon GenomicsORY-1001 is an oral, brain-permeable small molecule. It is a dual inhibitor of the transcriptional co-regulator lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A) and the mitochondrial membrane protein monoamine oxidase B. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Aggression, Alzheimer's disease, Borderline personality disorders, Multiple sclerosis, and SARS-CoV-2 acute respiratory disease.



Domatinostat: 4SCDomatinostat is an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of cancer. The compound inhibits the enzymes histone deacetylase (HDAC) 1, 2, and 3, which are believed to play important roles in the regulation of aberrant cancer signaling. The drug is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Gastrointestinal cancer; Merkel cell carcinoma and in Phase I/II clinical development for Malignant melanoma treatment.



Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players working on Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor



There are approx. 11+ key companies which are developing the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor. The companies which have their Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Oryzon Genomics.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs?

How many Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Oryzon Genomics

4SC

Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Taiho Pharmaceutical

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Beatica

Rasna Therapeutics

Key Products

ORY-2001

Domatinostat

ORY-3001

Seclidemstat

CC-90011

TAS-1440

SYHA-1807

Research programme

RASP-201

Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Report Insights

Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Lysine Specific Demethylase 1 (LSD-1) Inhibitor Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Phases

Late-stage products (Phase III and

Mid-stage products (Phase II and

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravaginal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avd4f9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.