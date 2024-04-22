Global Desmoid Tumors Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desmoid Tumors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies approximately 12+ key players actively developing treatments for Desmoid Tumors, with SpringWorks Therapeutics at the forefront, having a candidate in the NDA phase. Further, it dissects the intricate pipeline development activities, including the latest collaborative efforts, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing within the field.



The report covers a global overview, offering insights on pipeline products ranging from clinical to preclinical stages, with a focus on therapeutic assessment by various parameters such as product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Desmoid tumors, characterized as abnormal growths from connective tissue, pose significant diagnostic and treatment challenges. With symptoms varying from pain, swelling, and potential obstruction of the bowels, these tumors necessitate a multifaceted approach to both diagnosis and treatment. The report sheds light on current diagnostic methodologies, including imaging tests and biopsies, and gives a comprehensive review of the therapeutic landscape.

Advancements in Treatment Options



Acknowledging the variability of desmoid tumors, from slow-growing masses that require monitoring, to aggressively quick-growing tumors that need immediate intervention, the report comprehensively covers the array of treatment methods. These range from surgical resection, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and innovative targeted therapies including kinase inhibitors.

Emerging Drugs and Candidate Profiles



Notably, the report highlights the progression of key emerging drugs such as Nirogacestat and Tegavivint, detailing their mechanism of action, clinical study information, and current status within the FDA review process. Additionally, the document includes critical insights into other pharmaceutical candidates and discusses the strategic collaborations and advancements shaping the future of Desmoid Tumors treatments.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Iterion Therapeutics

180 Life Sciences

AFT Pharma

Timber Pharmaceuticals

MedPact

Intas Pharmaceutical

Jina pharmaceuticals

