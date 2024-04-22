MIAMI, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a prominent drug addiction treatment center, is advancing their dedication to aiding women struggling with substance abuse, under the guidance of their Neuroscientist, Misty Huckabey. Ms. Huckabey's method of treating female addiction patients is shaped by her profound comprehension of the biological variances between males and females. This insight enables her to customize treatment strategies to cater to the distinct requirements and obstacles women encounter during recovery.

By acknowledging the different ways addiction can present itself in women as opposed to men, Ms. Huckabey can deliver more efficient and individualized care. Her proficiency in this field allows her to adopt a comprehensive approach that considers not just the physical elements of addiction, but also the emotional and psychological factors that can lead to substance misuse in women. In summary, Ms. Huckabey's unique viewpoint and specialized expertise make her an invaluable asset in the realm of addiction treatment for women.

Ms. Huckabey serves as a crucial aid for women striving to conquer drug addiction and reclaim their children's custody. Her knowledge and assistance can greatly impact their path to recovery. Besides focusing on the conventional elements of addiction therapy, Ms. Huckabey also emphasizes the significance of addressing the hormonal shifts women undergo during recovery.

This all-encompassing approach to recovery can assist women in better comprehending and handling the physical and emotional hurdles they might encounter. By offering support in areas that might have been previously neglected, Ms. Huckabey can provide a more thorough and tailored treatment approach, leading to higher success rates in achieving lasting sobriety and family reunification. “I am honored to collaborate with Ibogaine By David Dardashti and be the voice of reason for gender related care in the treatment of women,” said Misty Huckabey. “My main focus will be to use the clinic’s resources to help optimize the dose of their algorithm for the treatment of women who suffer from addiction, as well as help to provide a safe environment for women to overcome their addiction without feeling shamed for it.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti continues to refine treatment protocols to cater to the requirements of various groups.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9b8c73-63bc-4a8a-9007-bca06a166bb7