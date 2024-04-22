High-Grade Glioma Pipeline Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 150+ Companies and 150+ Drugs

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Grade Glioma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "High-grade Glioma - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in High-grade Glioma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This segment of the High-grade Glioma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



OT101: Mateon TherapeuticsOT101, a first-in-class RNA therapeutic, is designed to abrogate the immunosuppressive actions of TGF-beta 2. In a completed Phase II clinical study, OT-101 exhibited clinically meaningful single-agent activity and induced durable complete and partial responses in recurrent and refractory adult high-grade glioma patients, including adults with GBM. Further development of OT-101 may offer renewed hope for salvage therapy of pediatric DIPG patients who have this rare and fatal disease.



BMX-001: BioMimetixBMX-001 is being studied in a phase II randomized trial studying the safety and efficacy of the investigational drug in patients with newly diagnosed high-grade glioma patients who are being treated with brain radiation and temozolomide.

OKN-007: Oblato, Inc.OKN-007 is being developed by Oblato, Inc for the treatment of High-grade Glioma. It is currently in phase I/II stage of development.



PTC596: PTC TherapeuticsPTC596 is an orally active small molecule that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the function, activity and amount of BMI1. PTC596 acts by altering and destroying the BMI1 protein through a process called phosphorylation. PTC596 has potently inhibited BMI1 function in multiple tumor cell lines. In in vitro tests, PTC596 has preferentially targeted chemotherapy resistant cancer stem cells. Specifically, PTC596 preferentially depleted cancer stem cells in assays with tumor cell lines from fibrosarcoma, prostate and colon cancers. Conversely, the cytotoxic chemotherapies carboplatin, temozolomide, methotrexate and indibulin enriched the population of cancer stem cells in this assay. It is currently in phase I stage of development.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different High-grade Glioma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 150+ key companies which are developing the therapies for High-grade Glioma. The companies which have their High-grade Glioma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include Mateon Therapeutics and others

Mateon Therapeutics

BioMimetix

Oblato, Inc

PTC Therapeutics

Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited

Nuvation Bio, Inc.

Laminar Pharmaceuticals

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Aadi, LLC

Erimos Pharmaceuticals

OT101

BMX-001

OKN-007

PTC596

TG02

NUV-422

2-OHOA

BAL101553

ABI-009

Terameprocol

