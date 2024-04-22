Tokenize Xchange Launches New Blockchain: Titan Chain

Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal move within the cryptocurrency sector, Tokenize Xchange, a leading digital asset platform, alongside its sister company Titan Lab, an expert in Web3 innovation, has announced, at Token2049 Dubai, the launch of Titan Chain (https://titanlab.io/), also known as the TKX Mainnet. This development signifies a major advancement in the Tokenize Xchange ecosystem, cementing its position as a frontrunner in the digital currency arena.





The Titan Chain, developed in collaboration between Tokenize Xchange and Titan Lab, is an innovative blockchain network designed on the Cosmos SDK, ensuring full EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility and seamless interoperability with the Ethereum network. Created to tackle the prevailing challenges of high transaction fees, scalability constraints, and limited interoperability on the Ethereum network, Titan Chain emerges as a solution aiming to revolutionize the blockchain landscape.

Coinciding with the unveiling of Titan Chain, Tokenize Xchange is thrilled to introduce the Titan Lab Grant, an ambitious US$100 million funding initiative in TKX tokens. This grant is set to catalyze innovation and development on the Titan Chain, encouraging developers globally to deploy their projects on this state-of-the-art platform. Moreover, it extends an offer to existing projects to migrate, promising a blockchain ecosystem that is more efficient, scalable, and interoperable.

Starting April 19, TKX, Tokenize Xchange’s native token and previously an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain will transition to the Titan Chain. This move marks a new chapter for TKX, enhancing its utility as the primary medium for gas fees within the Titan Chain ecosystem.

Hong Qi Yu, CEO of Tokenize Xchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of blockchain technology: "The launch of the Titan Chain and the introduction of the Titan Lab Grant underscore our dedication to advancing blockchain technology while fostering a more inclusive, efficient, and developer-centric ecosystem. By integrating the Cosmos SDK and ensuring EVM compatibility, we are addressing the core issues our community faces on the Ethereum network. Our goal is to lower entry barriers, improve interoperability, and stimulate innovation, positioning Titan Chain as the go-to platform for developers worldwide."

The architecture of Titan Chain, leveraging the Cosmos SDK and EVM compatibility, brings numerous advantages over conventional blockchain networks, including reduced transaction costs, increased scalability, better energy efficiency, and a customizable, developer-friendly environment. This strategic initiative aims to minimize dependency on network-wide alterations, simplify upgrades, and nurture a vibrant developer community, ultimately benefiting developers and users alike.

For more information about Titan Chain, please visit https://titanlab.io/



About Tokenize Xchange

Headquartered in Singapore with branches in key Asian markets, Tokenize Xchange is a premier digital asset exchange platform. It offers a secure, user-friendly platform for trading a wide array of cryptocurrencies, serving individual and institutional investors. Emphasizing innovation, customer service, and compliance, Tokenize Xchange leads in shaping the future of finance globally. Its proprietary token, TKX, enjoys robust trading on major digital asset exchanges worldwide.

For more information, visit https://tokenize.exchange/



About Titan Lab

Titan Lab is at the forefront of Web3 innovation, committed to shaping the future of decentralized technologies. As a sister company of Tokenize Xchange, a leading platform in the digital exchange sphere, Titan Lab leverages cutting-edge research and development to create solutions that empower individuals and organizations in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the new era of digital finance, fostering accessibility, security, and transparency in all our endeavors. Titan Lab is dedicated to delivering ground-breaking products and services that pave the way for a more interconnected and decentralized world.

For more information about Titan Chain and the Titan Lab Grant, please visit https://titanlab.io/.



