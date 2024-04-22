Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Research 2024: Therapeutic Assessment of 120+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interstitial Lung Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Interstitial Lung Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Interstitial Lung Disease treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Interstitial Lung Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Interstitial Lung Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence R&D Interstitial Lung Disease. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Interstitial Lung Disease.
Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Drugs
DWN12088: Daewoong Pharmaceutical
DWN12088 is an investigational therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), that has shown the promising anti-fibrotic properties and appeared to be safe and well-tolerated in a recently-completed Phase I clinical trial that enrolled healthy volunteers. DWN12088 is an investigational IPF therapy that limits the body's ability to produce collagen by preventing an enzyme called glutamyl-prolyl-tRNA synthetase from adding proline to the protein's sequence. The FDA designated it as an orphan drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2019. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat IPF.
LYT-100: PureTech
LYT-100 is PureTech's most advanced wholly-owned therapeutic candidate. A deuterated form of pirfenidone, an approved anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug, LYT-100 is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including lung disease (e.g., IPF and potentially other PF-ILDs and Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae), and disorders of lymphatic flow, such as lymphedema.
PureTech completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study evaluating LYT-100 in healthy volunteers and found it to be well-tolerated at all doses tested. PureTech is evaluating LYT-100 in a Phase 2 trial as a potential treatment for Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae as well as in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. PureTech is also advancing LYT-100 for the treatment of IPF and potentially other PF-ILDs and is planning registration-enabling studies. PureTech also expects to initiate a Phase 2 dose-ranging trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF in the first half of 2022.
BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb
BMS 986278, a lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonist (LPA1) is being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. BMS-986278 is a potent and complete antagonist of LPA action at LPA1-mediated Gi, Gq, G12, and arrestin signaling pathways in both cells heterologously expressing human LPA1 and in primary human lung fibroblasts. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation
Interstitial Lung Disease: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the Interstitial Lung Disease drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Interstitial Lung Disease
There are approx. 120+ key companies which are developing the therapies Interstitial Lung Disease. The companies which have their Interstitial Lung Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e phase III include Pfizer
Product Type
Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Interstitial Lung Disease: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Interstitial Lung Disease therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Interstitial Lung Disease drugs.
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Interstitial Lung Disease drugs?
- How many Interstitial Lung Disease drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Interstitial Lung Disease?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Interstitial Lung Disease therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Interstitial Lung Disease and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Roche
- aTyr Pharma
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- FibroGen
- LTT Bio-Pharma
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Prometheus Biosciences
- HEC Pharm
- Bayer
- Insmed
- Avalyn Pharma
- PureTech Health
- Novartis
- Horizon
- MediciNova
- Endeavor BioMedicines
- Pliant Therapeutics
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- GenKyoTex
- Lung Therapeutics
- AdAlta
- Ark Biosciences
Key Products
- RO-0220912
- ATYR1923
- BI 1015550
- Pamrevlumab
- Zinpentraxin alfa
- LT 0011
- Abatacept
- PRA023
- Yifenidone
- Riociguat
- Treprostinil Palmitil
- BMS 986278
- Pirfenidone inhalation
- Deupirfenidone
- Ianalumab
- HZN-825
- Tipelukast
- ENV-101
- PLN-74809
- KD025
- Setanaxib
- LTI-03
- AD-214
- AK 3280
Interstitial Lung Disease Report Insights
- Interstitial Lung Disease Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Interstitial Lung Disease Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Phases
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
Molecule Type
- Small molecule
- Cell Therapy
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
