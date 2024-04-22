DKN-01 for Ovarian Cancer in 7MM: A Humanized mAb that Binds to and Blocks the Activity of the DKK1 Protein - Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DKN-01 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"DKN-01 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about DKN-01 for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the DKN-01 for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the DKN-01 for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the DKN-01 market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.



Drug Summary



DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to and blocks the activity of the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, leading to the activation of the innate immune system in the tumor microenvironment and antitumor activity. DKK1 modulates the Wnt/beta-catenin and PI3kinase/AKT signaling pathways, which have an important role in tumor cell signaling and mediating an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment through enhancing the activity of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and downregulating NK cell ligands on tumor cells. The drug is expected to enter the market by 2027.



DKN-01 Analytical Perspective

In-depth DKN-01 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of DKN-01 for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



DKN-01 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of DKN-01 for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence DKN-01 dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to DKN-01 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of DKN-01 in ovarian cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DKN-01 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DKN-01 in ovarian cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. DKN-01 Overview in ovarian cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. DKN-01 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of DKN-01 in ovarian cancer

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of DKN-01 in the 7MM for ovarian cancer

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of DKN-01 in the United States for ovarian cancer

5.3.2. Market Size of DKN-01 in Germany for ovarian cancer

5.3.3. Market Size of DKN-01 in France for ovarian cancer

5.3.4. Market Size of DKN-01 in Italy for ovarian cancer

5.3.5. Market Size of DKN-01 in Spain for ovarian cancer

5.3.6. Market Size of DKN-01 in the United Kingdom for ovarian cancer

5.3.7. Market Size of DKN-01 in Japan for ovarian cancer



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



