Shearman & Sterling Adds Real Estate Partner Carolyn Stoner in New York

New York, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shearman & Sterling today announces it is bolstering its Real Estate practice in New York as Carolyn Stoner joins as a partner ahead of merger with Allen & Overy, to become A&O Shearman.

Carolyn advises clients in a range of complex real estate matters across all asset classes, including hospitality, digital infrastructure, commercial office buildings, major transportation and cultural centers, and multi-asset portfolios. Her clients include public and private companies, government agencies, private equity firms, family offices, and financial institutions. Her experience spans acquisitions and dispositions of real estate assets, as well as joint ventures, developments, financings, and ground and commercial space leasing transactions.

“Carolyn’s experience and broad skillset makes her a strong addition to both our real estate practice and the firm overall,” said Adam Hakki, Senior Partner at Shearman & Sterling. “Carolyn’s expertise across a range of real estate transactions will strengthen our ability to provide clients across the firm with meaningful advice on their most complex real estate matters. These capabilities will only continue to be enhanced by our upcoming merger to create A&O Shearman.”

Commenting on Carolyn’s appointment, Lisa Brill, Real Estate Team Leader, added: “Carolyn has all the tools and acumen needed to provide excellent counsel to our clients. Carolyn’s experience advising private equity and other institutional clients will allow us to take advantage of opportunities in the current market cycle, including real estate private equity fund formation, complex financings, real estate merger and acquisition activity and workouts. Her addition significantly bolsters our team's capabilities and supports the growth of our real estate practice in the U.S.”

Carolyn Stoner commented: “I am thrilled to be joining a firm with such a storied history and eagerly anticipate the opportunities the global A&O Shearman platform will provide. I look forward to providing our clients with the senior level counsel they depend on and to contributing to the growth of the real estate practice.”

Carolyn joins Shearman & Sterling from another major law firm.