Ljósleiðarinn's CFO Resigns from Position

Halla Björg Haraldsdóttir, the financial director of Ljósleiðarinn, has resigned. The financial division of Orkuveitan, the parent company of Ljósleiðarinn, will assume general operations.

„We thank Halla for her dedicated service to Ljósleiðarinn and wish her all the best in the future,“ says Einar Þórarinsson, CEO of Ljósleiðarinn.



"My time as CFO at Ljósleiðarinn has been both rewarding and enriching. I've had the opportunity to tackle complex financial challenges and contribute to the company's growth. As I enter new endeavours, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Ljósleiðarinn for the valuable experiences and wish the team continued success." Halla Björg Haraldsdóttir, outgoing CFO of Ljósleiðarinn.

For further information:

Breki Logason

Chief Communicaton Officer, Orkuveitan

+3546985671