BRII-835 + BRII-179 for Chronic Hepatitis B in 7MM: Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

"BRII-835 + BRII-179 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the BRII-835 + BRII-179 market forecast analysis for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in chronic hepatitis B.



BRII-836 (VIR-2218) is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that can stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV and HDV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index.



Also, BRII-179 (VBI-2601) is a novel recombinant, protein-based HBV immunotherapeutic candidate that expresses the Pre-S1, Pre-S2, and S HBV surface antigens and is designed to induce enhanced B-cell and T-cell immunity. Brii Bio licensed BRII-179 (VBI-2601) from VBI Vaccines in December 2018, providing Brii Bio with commercial rights to BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in the licensed territories of Mainland China, China Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.



Both agents have demonstrated proof of mechanism in HBV patients; a combination might be a potential functional cure. It encompasses dual mechanisms of action, removing immunosuppressive viral antigens by siRNA gene silencing followed by stimulating and restoring the host HBV-specific immunity with an immunotherapeutic vaccine.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of BRII-835 + BRII-179?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to BRII-835 + BRII-179 in chronic hepatitis B and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the BRII-835 + BRII-179 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B?

What is the forecasted market scenario of BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B?

What are the forecasted sales of BRII-835 + BRII-179 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to BRII-835 + BRII-179 for chronic hepatitis B?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B?

