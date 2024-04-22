Consumer Credit Market Report 2024: A Global $16.8 Billion Industry by 2032, Driven by High Economic Growth for Micro-enterprises, Especially in Developing Nations

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Credit Market Report by Credit Type, Service Type, Issuer, Payment Method, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumer credit market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 16.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, high economic growth for micro-enterprises, especially in developing nations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Banks and other financial institutions are investing in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to minimize the credit gap with local vendors.

Additionally, consumer banking professionals are adopting credit data that deals with the information related to cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. Credit data in such instances aids in managing individual credit cases, real-time pricing and capital management of multi-asset portfolios and minimizing firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency.

Moreover, the increasing use of social media platforms by consumer credit agencies for better market connectivity and penetration is contributing to the market growth. These platforms aid in expanding the consumer base, launching media campaigns, and conducting new product launches.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 US$11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 US$16.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:

Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Wells Fargo

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Credit Type:

Revolving Credits

Non-revolving Credits

Breakup by Service Type:

Credit Services

Software and IT Support Services

Breakup by Issuer:

Banks and Finance Companies

Credit Unions

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Direct Deposit

Debit Card

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

