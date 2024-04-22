Fermented Food Market Size Projected to Surge USD 996.8 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%

Newark, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 578.1 billion in 2023 fermented food market will reach USD 996.8 billion by 2033. A rising understanding of the significance of preserving a diverse and healthy microbiome in the gut is another factor driving the inclusion of fermented foods in modern diets. Foods that have undergone fermentation, such sourdough bread, yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, tempeh, and miso, are abundant in good bacteria and enzymes that boost immune system and digestive health. Furthermore, fermented foods have gained popularity in the culinary world because of their rich, tart flavors that enhance a variety of cuisines. Chefs looking for cutting-edge ingredients and daring food fans will find fermentation to be interesting since it can reveal distinct taste profiles and improve the sensory experience of food.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14150



Key Insight of the Fermented Food Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. In several Asia Pacific nations, traditional fermented foods still hold a large market share. The use of traditional fermenting methods by the food producers adds to the meals' authenticity and cultural appeal. These methods have been passed down through the generations. Additionally, as a result of increased customer demand for fermented products, specialized food stores, health food stores, and internet merchants are becoming more prevalent in the Asia Pacific region's retail landscape for fermented foods. Distributing fermented foods to a larger audience is facilitated by supermarkets and hypermarkets.



In the Fermented Food market, the beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.1% over the projection period.



The beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.1% over the projection period. Lactic acid bacteria are used to ferment milk to create fermented dairy products as lassi in South Asia, ayran in the Middle East, and doogh in Iran. These drinks are popular as meal accompaniments since they are cooling and beneficial to the digestive system due to their probiotic content. Additionally, traditional fermented beverages are a staple of many nations' native cuisines and culinary traditions across the globe. Russian kvass, South American chicha, Mexican pulque, and Korean makgeolli are a few examples. These drinks are fermented to create distinctive flavors and textures using grains, fruits, or other plant-based ingredients.



In the Fermented Food market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.2% over the projection period. Customers can buy items straight from the manufacturer on the websites of a large number of brands and producers of fermented foods. Websites that sell directly to customers frequently provide a customized shopping experience, access to special offers, and choices for recurring subscriptions. Additionally, customers can get new and distinctive fermented food products delivered to their doorstep on a regular basis through subscription services for fermented foods, such as monthly snack boxes and curated meal subscriptions. Customers can enjoy convenience, variety, and a sense of surprise with subscription services.



Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/fermented-food-market-14150



Market Dynamics



Driver



Beyond the health advantages of probiotics, some fermented foods also improve digestion, boost the immune system, and increase nutrient absorption. These practical qualities draw buyers who are searching for foods that support general health. Additionally, fermented foods are deeply ingrained in many culinary traditions and food cultures across the globe. The demand for genuine and traditional fermented products is driven by consumers' appreciation of fermented foods and its connection to cultural heritage and traditions.



Opportunity



Increase the number of distribution channels by using direct-to-consumer sales channels and e-commerce platforms to reach more people who are interested in buying fermented foods online. To encourage sales, provide package discounts, subscription services, and special online promos. Additionally, look at potential markets for growth in emerging areas including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, where consumer interest in fermented foods is expanding. Products should be modified to fit regional gastronomic customs, tastes, and preferences.



Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14150



Some of the major players operating in the Fermented Food market are:



• Nestlé

• Danone

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Heineken

• Mondelez International

• Kraft Heinz

• Unilever

• Fonterra Co-operative Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Dairy Foods

• Beverages

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14150/single



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com