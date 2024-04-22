Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Size To Exceed USD 6.24 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.23%

New York, United States , April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.83 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.24 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.23% during projected period.





The need for information and data transfer has increased due to the rapid development of information and communication technologies, raising serious information security risks. To counter these risks, an effective authentication and trademark protection strategy must be in place. Companies use a range of methods to safeguard and authenticate their brands, such as security printing or holograms/de-metalized solutions, UV, IR, and DNA inks, tamper-seals, and anti-counterfeit labels. Authentication and trademark protection business participants should expect substantial growth due to the rising medical, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage sectors in developing nations. The substantial risk of counterfeiting in these domains needs authentication and trademark protection solutions. Because of the rising danger of counterfeiting in a range of industries, emerging countries are seeing an increase in demand for authentication and brand protection goods, which is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. However, conventional authentication systems, including RFID, barcodes, and holograms, have inherent flaws that counterfeiters can exploit. 2D codes, such as QR codes, are easy to copy. A simple copy of a QR code replicates its entire functionality, making it hard for QR code readers to discriminate between the original and replicated codes.

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Overt, Covert, Digital, Forensic), By Offering (Security Labels, Holograms, RFID/NFC, Barcodes, QR Codes), By Authentication Mode (Smartphone, Blockchain), By Application (Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Food & beverage, Apparel, Luxury Goods, Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The overt segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global authentication and brand protection market is categorized into overt, covert, digital, and forensic. Among these, the overt segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe. Overt technology can be utilized to give authentication and brand protection in product packaging and labeling without incurring significant additional production costs. Overt measures are a cost-effective solution for many brands, resulting in increased market share.

The QR codes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the offering, the global authentication and brand protection market is categorized into security labels, holograms, RFID/NFC, barcodes, and QR codes. Among these, the QR codes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Improvements in technology have made scanning QR codes accessible to a wide variety of consumers, resulting in rapid adoption and a cost-effective and scalable solution for brand protection. All of these factors are expected to provide a significant boost to QR codes in the authentication and trademark protection sectors.

The blockchain segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the authentication mode, the global authentication and brand protection market is categorized into smartphone, and blockchain. Among these, the blockchain segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe. Despite its relatively recent development, blockchain technology is already influencing a wide range of organizations. Blockchain technology is perfect for anti-counterfeiting applications due to its transparency, traceability, and immutability.

The pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to dominate the global Authentication and Brand Protection market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the global authentication and brand protection market is categorized into electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobile, food & beverage, apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to dominate the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe. Strong brand protection processes are essential to safeguard intellectual property, agree with regulations, avoid revenue loss, and combat counterfeit pharmaceutical trafficking. Pharmaceutical enterprises can create trust in healthcare professionals and patients by maintaining the authenticity and quality of their products, therefore contributing to the overall well-being and trustworthiness of the pharmaceutical industry.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global authentication and brand protection market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global authentication and brand protection market over the anticipation timeframe. North America is a significant hub for pharma and food & beverage applications. Several American businesses are investing and focusing on the development of innovative authenticating and brand protection solutions. The presence of major rivals in this region, combined with a large client base, is one of the fundamental drivers of the North American authentication and brand protection sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global authentication and brand protection market during the anticipation timeframe. A growing number of industries, including luxury goods, electronics, cars, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, will embrace trading standards solutions and verification processes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global authentication and brand protection market are Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Verdict Media Limited, 3M, AlpVision SA, Authentic Vision, Authentix, Avery Dennison Corporation, Centro Grafico DG, De La Rue PLC, Eastman Kodak Company, and others.

Recent Developments

On March 2024, Crane NXT, Co., a leading industrial technology business, said today that it has signed a formal agreement with Investcorp Technology Partners to acquire OpSec Security for $270 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. OpSec is a global leader in brand protection and authentication solutions, servicing the world's most well-known businesses, government organizations, and financial institutions

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global authentication and brand protection market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, By Technology

Overt

Covert

Digital

Forensic

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, By Offering

Security Labels

Holograms

RFID/NFC

Barcodes

QR Codes

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, By Authentication Mode

Smartphone

Blockchain

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, By Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Food & beverage

Apparel

Luxury Goods

Cosmetics

Others

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



