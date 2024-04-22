Waste360 Unveils the 2024 Women Who Inspire Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 today unveiled the second annual Women Who Inspire award winners. The program, presented by Wastequip, recognizes the extraordinary women in the waste and recycling industry for their leadership and achievements, as well as for empowering others.



Marc Acampora, Market Leader, Waste360 shares, “We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the Women Who Inspire awards program, honoring the achievements of our peers. Our industry is filled with many outstanding women doing mission critical work. We look forward to celebrating them at WasteExpo.”

“It is an honor to recognize these women who inspire unmatched innovation and progress within the waste and recycling industry. Their contributions make a lasting impact on their companies and communities. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these women as they work to empower others,” added Stefanie Valentic, Editorial Director, Waste360.

The Women Who Inspire winners:

Faith Zydowski, Vice President, Sierra Container Group: Zydowski is a tireless supporter in the industry who goes out of her way to help promote the industry and particularly women in waste. As a founding member of Sierra Container Group, she has helped build it to a top three supplier of carts. In addition, her service on the NWRA Women’s Council as President has helped grow the scholarship program to over $400K in scholarships provided.

Cindy J Miller, President and CEO, Stericycle: Miller is an inspiration to everyone, not just woman. She began her career as an UPS drive and is now in her fifth year as President and CEO of Stericycle. Miller has been instrumental in leading Stericycle through unprecedented pandemic and dynamic societal and economic challenges. She has also has created a progressive environment for all Stericycle employees to pursue their goals and seek opportunities that challenge them. Under her leadership, Stericycle introduced multiple employee resource groups (ERGs) to encourage growth leadership and support, including the Women’s Resource for Impact, Success, and Empowerment (WRISE), which cultivates community among women in the business.

Heidi Sanborn, Founder and Executive Director, National Stewardship Action Council: Sanborn has been instrumental in raising Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Circular Economy to unprecedented levels of visibility. She has successfully sponsored new laws and programs throughout the country, and is working with members of Congress to craft new national policy. Sanborn was recently named Woman of the Year in her hometown of Carmichael, California.

Leticia Mendoza, Director of Marketing Communications, Texas Disposal Systems: Mendoza has spearheaded educational and community projects that prioritizes sustainability. Under her leadership, Texas Disposal Systems has partnered with and provided sustainable services to some of the most high-profile events, groups and organizations, including University of Texas Athletics, Austin FC and Austin City Limits, which has led to 70+% diverted from landfills during the first season of partnership.

Andrea Rodriguez-Pinero, Director of Engineering, FCC Environmental Services: Rodriguez-Pinero is directly involved in the design of many of the country's most recent high-performing MRFs including both Dallas and Houston MRF. Both were recently awarded as the Recycling Facility of the Year by the NWRA, recognized for innovation, quality of material and sustainability.

The Women Who Inspire will be celebrated at WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, during a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. To register to attend WasteExpo, visit www.WasteExpo.com.

