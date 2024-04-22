Global Prefabricated Modular Data Centre Market Report 2024 - Global Market to Reach US$7.03 Billion by 2029: Rapid Deployment and Scalability Leading the Charge

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prefabricated Modular Data Center Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prefabricated modular data centre market is on an unprecedented growth curve, with expectations to burgeon at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.82%. The market, valued at US$3.65 billion in 2022, is projected to catapult to a valuation of US$7.03 billion by the year 2029. This escalation is a reaction to the surging digitalization across industries that has escalated data volumes and heightened the need for cost-effective data management, control, and storage solutions.

Energy-Efficiency: A Primary Catalyst



Rising demand for energy-efficient and portable IT infrastructure propels the market forward as companies seek out prebuilt facilities that enhance performance while simplifying IT operations. The inherent design of prefabricated modular data centres bestows them with better energy management capabilities, particularly in terms of power and cooling, due to their built-in aisle containment systems that inhibit the intermingling of hot and cold air.

Innovations in Modular Data Centers



Spearheading the innovation frontier, key market players are developing sustainable solutions integrated with energy-efficient technologies. Examples include products that accommodate both AC and DC power sources, capitalising on integrated power and cooling systems that deliver heightened energy savings and cost efficiencies.

Additional features such as automatic fire suppression and detection and intelligent management systems are becoming increasingly standard, enhancing the protection and management of crucial data assets.

Rapid Deployment and Scalability Leading the Charge



The "all-in-one" configuration segment is anticipated to experience a substantial growth rate owing to its enhanced features and versatile applications across industries. These solutions provide organizations with a scalable architecture, reducing power consumption and improving overall efficiency.

Global Market Overview by Region



The North American region is at the vanguard of the global prefabricated modular data centre space, with an eminent share in 2022 and an expected continuation of robust growth. Early adoption of innovative technologies and the dominance of principal industry constituents substantially contribute to this growth.

Moreover, Europe’s market trajectory is propelled by substantial investments, fostering prefabricated data centre adoption to fulfill the data management and storage needs across numerous industries.

Emerging Developments



Notable launches and strategic alliances in the industry have underscored a robust market expansion. Integrated solutions that enable rapid deployment of IT assets, factory-tested for performance assurance, and designations by recognized standard-setting institutions have augmented product credibility and market readiness.

Furthermore, the adaptability and expandability of the latest prefabricated modular solutions ensure that they meet the evolving demands for efficient compute deployments.

Segmental Insight



The market is segmented based on configurations, form factors, industry verticals, and geographic demarcations. Each segment contributes to the complex tapestry of the global prefabricated modular data centre market, which caters to diverse applications ranging from banking and financial services to healthcare and beyond.

In a world that is rapidly digitizing, the global prefabricated modular data centre market stands out as a critical infrastructure enabler, ensuring efficient, scalable, and sustainable data storage and management solutions that promise to shape the future of IT operations.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%



Companies Profiled

Dell Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Emerson Electric Co.

Lightning Investors LLC (Colt Group Holdings Limited)

Schneider Electric

Cannon Technologies

Eltek

Vertiv Group Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

Market Segmentation:

By Configuration

Semi-prefabricated

Fully-prefabricated

All-in-one

By Form Factor

ISO

Enclosure

Skid-Mounted

By Industry Vertical

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Communications and Technology

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se5d9e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment