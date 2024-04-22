Ferrellgas Proud to Provide Clean Fuel on Earth Day and Every Day

LIBERTY, Mo., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a technology-enabled logistics company, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is focused on the future. That’s why the company looks forward to today, Earth Day, every year. Our goal is to provide clean, portable, affordable propane to millions of customers across the country while delivering excellent customer service and reliability.



Propane is recognized under the Clean Air Act as environmentally safe because it is clean-burning, non-toxic, and it doesn’t pollute the environment. According to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), it emits 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to an equivalent amount of grid-generated electricity.

Propane is also the world’s leading alternative fuel. PERC says propane-powered school buses produce up to 96% fewer toxic emissions than diesel buses. And according to the U.S. Department of Energy, propane’s low carbon and low oil contamination characteristics may result in longer engine life for those vehicles. Ferrellgas is a leading provider of propane autogas to school bus fleets as well as other forward-thinking public and private fleets across the country.

“Propane is an important part of the energy choice conversation,” said Tamria Zertuche, President & CEO of Ferrellgas. “It’s environmentally friendly and versatile, fueling everything from furnaces to grills. We are proud to supply our customers with clean fuel every day.”

Ferrellgas supports additional Earth Day-related initiatives, too, as part of the Ferrellgas Century Project, which is the company’s goal to make the world a better place ahead of its 100th birthday in 2039. As part of this important initiative, Ferrellgas proudly supports the International Rhino Foundation and the American Association of Zoo Keepers. Both charities focus on conserving the five remaining rhinoceros species in the wild. In addition, they provide habitat management and support people who live near wild rhino populations. These initiatives are having a direct impact on these endangered species.

“Ferrellgas believes propane plays a significant role in fueling the future,” Zertuche added. “We are honored to be a part of the green energy movement and look forward to finding new and innovative ways to use propane in the years to come.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.