Call2Recycle and Staples Canada celebrate 20 years of battery recycling success

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling program, and Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, proudly celebrate two decades of collaboration dedicated to battery recycling and environmental sustainability. Since the beginning of their partnership in 2004, Call2Recycle and Staples Canada have constantly strived to launch new battery recycling and environmental stewardship initiatives, resulting in over 1.8 million kilograms of batteries diverted from landfills by Staples Canada over the past 20 years.



In 2023, Staples Canada stepped up its recycling efforts by implementing Call2Recycle’s “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” program in its 300+ stores, along with additional in-store recycling initiatives. This has allowed Staples Canada to surpass a sustainability milestone ahead of its 2025 Goals for a Greener Future, having diverted over 840,000 kgs of batteries from landfills since 2020 a year ahead of their 5-year goal. In recognition of this exceptional recycling commitment, Call2Recycle’s awarded Staples Canada the Leader in Sustainability Award for the fourth year in a row.

"Staples Canada has been an incredible partner over the past 20 years in advancing our mission to collect and recycle as many end-of-life batteries as possible," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "The commitment across the entire Staples team provides their shoppers with a convenient battery recycling solution across Canada. We are proud of the environmental accomplishments and impact we’ve achieved together, and we look forward to further expanding our sustainable collaboration."

“Our commitment to sustainability extends to the products we sell and the services we offer,” said Rachel Huckle, CEO of Staples Canada. “The long-standing partnership we have with Call2Recycle provides a convenient in-store battery recycling experience and empowers Canadians to play an active role in environmental responsibility. As we celebrate two decades with Call2Recycle and the achievement of our battery recycling target, we are excited to continue working together to make it easier for Canadians to recycle.”

Call2Recycle collaborates with leading retailers like Staples Canada, as well as battery manufacturers, provincial governments, and municipalities, striving to collect and recycle as many used batteries as possible across Canada, driving positive environmental progress nationwide. In 2023, almost 6 million kilograms of used batteries were diverted from Canadian landfills through Call2Recycle’s “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” program – the program’s ‘best year yet’, surpassing 45 million kilograms of batteries recycled since its inception in 1997.

Recycling used batteries not only keeps them out of landfills but enables the recovery of valuable materials for reuse in the manufacturing of new products, reducing both the production costs and environmental impact and contributing to a strong circular economy. With 92% of Canadians living within 15 kilometres of a Call2Recycle drop-off location, including all Staple Canada stores, it's convenient and easy for Canadians to ‘Collect, Protect, and Drop-Off’ their batteries for recycling. Visit the nearest Staples Canada location or find additional drop-off points at recycleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia (July 2024). It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca . The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Staples Print, Canadians can access a variety of print solutions, pack and ship options , as well as a broad suite of business and tech services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok .

