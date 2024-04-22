Automobile AI and Generative Design Market Report 2024-2034: Global Demand for Connected Cars, Increased Efficiency and Optimization, & Regulatory Compliance and Emission Standards Driving Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile AI and Generative Design Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall revenue for Automobile AI and Generative Design Market, 2024 to 2034 in terms of value the market surpassed US$600 million in 2023

Regulatory compliance and emission standards play a significant role in shaping the automotive industry's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Governments around the world are imposing stricter regulations on vehicle emissions to combat climate change and air pollution. AI can help automakers design more fuel-efficient vehicles and optimize engine performance to meet these standards. AI-powered systems can analyze vast amounts of data from sensors, vehicle telemetry, and environmental conditions to optimize fuel combustion, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle efficiency.



Safety regulations are another area where AI can make a significant impact. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies rely heavily on AI algorithms to enhance vehicle safety. Compliance with safety regulations often requires automakers to implement features such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and pedestrian detection, all of which leverage AI for operation.



Data Security and Privacy is Major Challenges for Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Industry



Data security and privacy are significant challenges facing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the automotive industry. AI systems in vehicles often rely on vast amounts of data collected from various sensors, cameras, and other sources. This data can include sensitive information about drivers, passengers, and their surroundings. Safeguarding this data from unauthorized access or misuse is crucial.



As vehicles become increasingly connected through the Internet of Things (IoT), they become susceptible to cyber-attacks. Hackers may attempt to breach AI systems to gain control of the vehicle, steal personal data, or disrupt its operations, posing significant safety and privacy risks. AI-powered systems may gather detailed information about individuals' driving behaviors, locations, and preferences. Ensuring the privacy of this data is essential to protect consumers' rights and comply with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and similar laws elsewhere.



Segments Covered in the Report



Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook

Vehicle Design

Manufacturing Optimisation

Connected Cars

Autonomous Driving

ADAS

Other Industries

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Companies Featured

AUDI AG

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motors

Intel Corporation

LeewayHertz

Markovate Inc.

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Tencent

Tesla Inc

Uber Technologies

Volvo Car Corporation

Waymo

Accenture

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

aiMotive

ALD Automotive

Amazon

Amazon Web Services

Ammagamma

Arm

ASAP Group

Ascendion

Audi

Blue Titan Ventures

BMW

Bosch

BYD

Celesta Capital

Chengdu Wufa Private Equity Fund Management

Cisco

CloudMade

Continental

Covisian

Cyngn

Daimler

Dasein Capital

Deloitte Africa

DNS Capital

EDS Automotive GmbH

Ericsson

Esosphera

Faraday Future

Ford

GAC Group

Gatik

GemVaxLink

GM

Google

Google Cloud Technologies

Great Wall Motor

GreatPoint Ventures

Haomo.AI

HARMAN

HCLTech

IBM

Iliad Technology Group

Impel

Inovia Capital

Inverted AI

KPMG

L&T Technology Services

LeddarTech

Li Auto

Li Auto

Loblaw

Lucid Motors

Mayfield

MCAS Group

Meta

Microsoft

Mipsology

Mitsui Fudosan Group

Naver Corp.

NTT DATA

Nvidia

Oracle

Pledge Ventures

Pony.ai

Porsche

Qualcomm

Recogni

Renault Group

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Silicon Mobility

SK Telecom Co.

Socar Inc.

SoftBank Corp.

Solera

STELLA Automotive AI

Stellantis

SW Mobility Fund

Tasaru Mobility Investments

Tesla

TomTom

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Unilever

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Volta Indonesia

Waymo

Wizeline

WUTIF

Xiaomi

XPeng

Yaletown Partners

Yandex

Zapata Computing

ZEEKR

Zeekr

