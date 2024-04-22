Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Global Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools, Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide in the kidney dialysis equipment and supplies sector as of 2023. It serves as an introductory prelude to understanding the landscape of kidney dialysis equipment and supplies.

Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

With the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, the market for kidney dialysis equipment and supplies is expected to witness significant growth both presently and in the future. The report provides insights into the global dialysis patient population breakdown by geographic region and country for 2019 and projected figures for 2024.

The outlook for the continuous renal replacement therapy market indicates steady growth, with hemodialysis continuing to dominate the dialysis equipment market. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to experience improved growth, and there remains strong demand for dialysis disposables.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

Developed regions currently hold a major share of the global dialysis equipment and supplies market, as evidenced by the percentage breakdown of revenues for developed regions and developing regions in 2020 and projected figures for 2027. Nonetheless, developing markets are identified as hot spots for future growth in the industry.



The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)

Outlook

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady Growth

Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth

Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong

Developed Regions Account for a Major Share

Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT

Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward

Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment

Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis

Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market

Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market

HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico, UK, and US

New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric Dialysis

High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction

Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools

Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers

Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030, and 2045

Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures

Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050

Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female) by Region: 2019 and 2050

Number of Persons Aged 65 Years and Above, By Region: 2019 And 2050

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing Countries

DIALYSIS: A REVIEW

Dialysis: A Historical Perspective

Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis

Dialysis Methods

Hemodialysis (HD)

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)

