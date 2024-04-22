Global Catalyst Regeneration Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Products Elevates Demand for Petroleum Refining Catalysts and Catalyst Regeneration Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalyst Regeneration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Catalyst Regeneration Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Catalyst Regeneration estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the competitive market presence for catalyst regeneration is evaluated, reflecting the varying degrees of strength, activity, niche, or triviality among players worldwide. The report serves as an introductory prelude to understanding catalyst regeneration, highlighting its importance in various industries.

Off-Site Catalyst Regeneration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Site Catalyst Regeneration segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period. The market outlook for catalyst regeneration indicates promising growth prospects, driven by the rise in consumption of petroleum products. As demand for petroleum refining catalysts and catalyst regeneration technologies increases, the market is expected to expand significantly.

Recent market activity within the catalyst regeneration sector is analyzed, providing insights into the dynamic nature of the industry and recent trends shaping its trajectory. Continuous catalytic regeneration is gaining significance within the industry, driven by the growing demand for energy and the emergence of growth opportunities. As the need for efficient and sustainable processes intensifies, catalyst regeneration technologies are poised to play a vital role in meeting these demands and driving innovation in the sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $986.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Catalyst Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$986.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Catalyst Regeneration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Catalyst Regeneration: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Products Elevates Demand for Petroleum Refining Catalysts and Catalyst Regeneration Technologies

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2020-2040)

Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In Million Barrels) Per Day for the Years 2018-2022

Continuous Catalytic Regeneration Gains Significance

Increasing Demand for Energy and Growth Opportunities Ahead

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Stringent Regulations Steer Adoption

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009 Through 2020

Catalyst Regeneration Tethers on Edge of Ongoing Switch to Lower Carbon Fuels

New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth

Rising Refinery Demand for Offsite Catalyst Regeneration

Emphasis on Cost Optimization Elevates Demand

Rising Uptake of Perchloroethylene in Catalyst Regeneration

Growing Adoption of Regeneration Process in Chemical & Environmental Catalytic Applications

Decreasing Refinery Margins Fuel Demand for Catalyst Refining

Big & Unique Challenges Indicating Potholes Ahead for Global Oil Refining Industry

Research Focus on New Technologies

New Acetic Acid Based Regeneration Technology for Regenerating Catalysts

Selective Impregnation Catalyst Regeneration Process of Cormetech

Catalytic Regeneration with Moving Belt Technology

Market Challenges and Issues

Technologies to Eliminate Toxic Materials Hinder Growth

Growing Relevance of Rejuvenation Method: Growth Dampener

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

AMETEK, Inc.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Axens SA

Honeywell UOP

RANIDO, s.r.o.

Nippon Ketjen Co., Ltd.

ENVIROTHERM GmbH

Eurecat SA

MIRATECH LLC

Catalytic Combustion Corporation

KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)

Gemini Industries, Inc.

Porocel Group (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77otbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment