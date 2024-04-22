Food Safety Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 36.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.31%: Straits Research

New York, United States, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food safety testing analyzes food products to identify and eliminate potential health risks. It examines food's chemical, physical, and microbiological properties, using various analytical techniques to ensure that food products are safe, wholesome, and high-quality. Food safety testing also ensures regulatory compliance and maintains consumer trust. Food testing aims to ensure that food products are accurately labeled, including nutritional information, allergens, and country of origin.

Rising Food-Borne Illnesses Drive the Global Market

Food-borne illnesses have increased due to the global rise in food contamination. Most food-borne illnesses are contagious or poisonous and are caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical agents that enter the body via contaminated food. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 600 million people, or nearly one in ten people worldwide, become ill after consuming contaminated food, and 420 thousand die annually, leading to a loss of 33 million healthy life years.

Additionally, according to the 2019 World Bank report on the economic burden of food-borne diseases, the annual cost of treating food-borne diseases is estimated at USD 15 billion, and the annual loss of productivity caused by food-borne diseases in low- and middle-income countries is estimated at USD 95,2 billion. Therefore, the escalating number of diseases and deaths attributable to food adulteration is anticipated to propel the food safety testing market.

Technological Developments Create Tremendous Opportunities

Researchers in food safety testing are continually attempting to develop efficient and reliable food testing technologies for use in the food industry. For instance, in May 2023, researchers at McMaster University developed a rapid and inexpensive test for detecting Salmonella contamination in poultry and other foods. The test yields precise results in under an hour without additional equipment or a power source. The rapid test has advantages over the standard method of monitoring pathogens, which requires at least one day and lab cultures.

Similarly, in October 2023, Professor Hiroshi Shiigi's research team at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Engineering developed a method for electrochemically determining the number of viable bacteria in food products using the water-soluble molecule tetrazolium salt (MTT). Regardless of the bacterial species, this technology accurately monitors viable bacteria in food in one hour instead of two days. Such developments create opportunities for food safety testing market participants.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global food safety testing market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The escalating prevalence of food-borne illnesses in the region is the primary growth factor for the regional market. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 6 Americans (approximately 48 million) contract food-borne illnesses yearly, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die. This significant public health burden is largely preventable by implementing practices such as food safety testing. This is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Additionally, the key players are expanding their laboratories to conduct a large number of tests in a shorter amount of time. For instance, in May 2022, Bureau Veritas, a Reno, Nevada-based certification, laboratory testing, and inspection firm, announced opening of its third microbiological laboratory in the United States. The facility will perform pathogen testing and microbiology indicator analysis for the agri-food sector. Such developments foster regional market expansion.

Key Highlights

Based on tests, the global food safety testing market is divided into allergen testing, chemical and nutritional testing, genetically modified organism (GMO) testing, microbiological testing, residues and contamination testing, and others.



Based on application, the global food safety testing market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products, processed food, beverages, dairy and dairy products, cereals and grains, and others.

North America is the most significant global food safety testing market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global food safety testing market players are Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., FOSS, ALS, LexaGene, Shimadzu Corporation, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, 3M, Invisible Sentinel, Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd., BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Neogen Corporation, others.

Market News

In June 2023, Neogen Corporation launched two new histamine detection assays, Reveal for Histamine and Reveal Q+ for Histamine, the company announced. "These two new tests are an excellent addition to our portfolio of food safety testing solutions, assisting to keep consumers safe and healthy," said the CEO of Neogen.

In April 2023, Salus Scientific Inc. ("Salus") announced that the FoodChek Laboratories Inc. Science Team has perfected the innovative Actero™ Multiplex Enrichment Media ("Actero™ Multiplex"). Actero™ Multiplex is a medium that represents a technological advancement that enables the simultaneous detection of multiple types of pathogenic bacteria.

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Segmentation

By Test

Allergen Testing

Chemical and Nutritional Testing

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing

Microbiological Testing

Residues and Contamination Testing

Others

By Applications

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Dairy and Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals and Grains

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

