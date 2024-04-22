Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $5 Billion During 2023-2030 - Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the healthcare interoperability solutions market witnesses a competitive landscape, with players globally categorized based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The sector experiences a surge in new product launches and portfolio expansions as strategies to maintain competitiveness.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of healthcare interoperability solutions, emphasizing the merits and pressing need for such solutions in the healthcare industry. With the global market projected to exhibit robust health, factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for seamless data exchange and integration across healthcare systems.





Healthcare Interoperability Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Leading healthcare interoperability solutions are highlighted, with services emerging as the dominant segment. Diagnosis is identified as the primary application category, with hospitals constituting the primary end-use segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

North America emerges as a key player in the healthcare interoperability solutions market, holding a majority stake. Despite the market's growth prospects, bottlenecks impede broader adoption, posing challenges to the sector's expansion.

The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$651.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

Recent market activity within the healthcare interoperability solutions sector is analyzed, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry and recent trends shaping its trajectory. As companies strive to innovate and address evolving healthcare needs, new product launches and portfolio expansions remain pivotal strategies to stay competitive in this rapidly evolving market landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 648 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competition

New Product Launch & Portfolio Expansion: Strategies to Stay Competitive in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

A Prelude to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Merits of Healthcare Interoperability

Pressing Need for Healthcare Interoperability

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Glimmer with Robust Health

Drivers Pushing Healthcare Interoperability Market

Select Leading Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Services Segment Claims Dominating Share

Diagnosis Dominates Applications Category

Hospitals Remain Primary End-Use Segment

North America Sways Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market with Majority Stake

Bottlenecks Impeding Broader Uptake of Healthcare Interoperability

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Salient Factors with Pivotal Role in Shift towards Healthcare Interoperability

Focus on Patient-Centered Care Delivery Highlights the Growing Need for Interoperability

Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing Patient Volume, Data Privacy Concerns and Need for Accuracy in Data Management Drive Market Demand

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Large Installation Base of EHR Systems Drives the Need for EHR Interoperability

Factors Triggering Adoption of EHR

Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR

EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues

Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

Shift towards Digital Framework

Role of AI & NLP Protocols

Big Data

HL7-FHIR

APIs

Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in Digital Health Space: 2018-2021

Healthcare System's Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs Opportunity for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million): 2019 - 2023

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

Cloud-based EHR Systems

Rise in Funding to Drive Market Expansion

Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Augments the Need for Data Interoperability

Increasing Deployment of Smart Devices Across Healthcare Augments the Need for Data Interoperability

IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Use of EHRs and HIEs to Cut Down Healthcare Costs

ECDOH's Approach

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Interoperability Challenges and Solutions

The Route to Improving Healthcare Interoperability

Transitioning to Advanced Data Infrastructures

Enforcing New Industry Standards

Supporting and Updating Systems

Provider Awareness & Education

Affordable Interfaces

Strict Security & Privacy Policies

Terminology & Messaging Standards

Regulations for Interoperability Standards Drive Market Growth

Information Blocking Final Rule

Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F)

Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-9123-F)

US Updates Regulatory Regime with New Rules

Interoperability Emerges as Holy Grail to Care-at-Home Continuum

Reliance of Clinical Decisions on Interoperability

Flexible Platforms for Scalability & Value

Deep Interoperability Gains Momentum

Ongoing Shift Towards Smart Hospitals Widens Market Prospects

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 110 Featured)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

CareCloud, Inc.

Chetu, Inc.

CitiusTech, Inc.

Cognizant Trizetto Healthcare Products

Bizmatics, Inc. (PrognoCIS)

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Change Healthcare

Binariks

CareEvolution

AZZLY

Blueehr

Acetiam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prn0rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment