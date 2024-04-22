Global Dimer Acids Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030 - Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Consumption, Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimer Acids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dimer Acids Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dimer Acids estimated at US$720.3 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The dimer acid market is observed to be thriving, with significant advancements seen in hydrogenated and distilled dimer acid, along with oilseed chemicals. Non-reactive polyamide resins emerge as dominant, while reactive polyamide resins are projected to witness the fastest growth.

Standard Dimer Acids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$481 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Distilled Dimer Acids segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Recent market activity within the dimer acid market is examined, reflecting the ongoing developments and trends shaping the industry. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders navigate competitive strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and sustain growth momentum.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

Regional market analysis provides insights into the varying dynamics across different geographies. Market restraints are identified, shedding light on factors that may hinder the market's growth potential.



The Dimer Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Dimer Acid Market Continues Leaping from Strength to Strength

Hydrogenated & Distilled Dimer Acid & Oilseed Chemicals: Principal Segments of Dimer Acid Market

Non-reactive Polyamide Resins Dominate, While Reactive Polyamide Resins to Witness Fastest Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polyamide Resins: Holding Value Proposition for Diverse Applications & Dimer Acid

Polyamides Build on Dimer Fatty Acid

Other Notable Applications

Industrial Polyamide-Based Cable Protection Systems

Nylon: Key Applications

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake of Dimer Acid

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

Global Remodeling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Adoption of Dimer Acid in Paints and Coatings Drives Market Growth

Strong Demand for Alkyd Resins Supported by a Robust Paints and Coatings Industry to Spur Demand for Dimer Acid. Global Market for Alkyd Resins (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2027

Shift towards Low-VOC Options for Paints & Coatings

Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives Spur the Demand for Dimer Acid

Global Adhesives Market (2022E): Percentage Value Breakdown by Technology

Diverse End-Use Markets - A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives

Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs

Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources

Strong Demand for Fuel Additives to Boost Consumption of Dimer Acid

Robust Fuel Additives Market to Boost Demand for Dimer Acid, a Key Commodity in the Upstream Value Chain: Global Market for Fuel Additives (In U$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Fuel Additive Market: Primary Drivers

Guidelines to Curb Emissions Ignite Demand

Expansion of Automotive Industry & Rising Gasoline Demand

Rising Consumption of Aviation Fuels

Emergence of Green Fuel Additives

Emergence of Green Corrosion Inhibitors as Raving Trend to Augur Well for Dimer Acid

Toxicity Concerns Augment Demand for Green Inhibitors

Dimer Acid: Gaining Attention for Anti-Corrosion Properties

Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Drive Market Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry

World Cosmetics Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Makeup Products, Fragrance Products, and Other Cosmetics

Promising Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Dimer Acid Consumption

Global Demand for Oilfield Chemicals (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030

Process & Technology Advancements Augur Well for Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 41 Featured)

Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd

BASF SE

MilliporeSigma

Croda International PLC

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Oleon NV

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Ingevity Corporation

A.B. Enterprises

KLK Oleo

Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

BOC Sciences

Ataman Kimya AS

