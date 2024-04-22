Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report 2023-2027: Growing Acceptance of Smart Cities and Progress in Connectivity Technologies Such as LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and Zigbee

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report by End-User, Product, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT market size was valued at $969.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period (2023-2027). The IoT market report provides an executive-level overview of the current IoT market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Internet of Things market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The adoption of IoT is poised to receive significant support from the rise of artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), driven primarily by advancements such as ChatGPT, the growing acceptance of smart cities, and progress in connectivity technologies such as LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and Zigbee.



Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for Internet of Things.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the Internet of Things industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the Internet of Things space.

The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: IoT Device layer, IoT Connectivity layer, IoT Data layer, IoT Services layer, and IoT App layer

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Internet of things market, product type, key vendor outlook, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Internet of Things markets.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Internet of Things markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help Internet of Things players, investors, and other stakeholders succeed in the growing Internet of Things market globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Snapshot

02. Research Scope & Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Definition

03. Market Overview & Industry Analysis

IoT Market Overview

IoT: Industry Value Chain

04. Industry Trends Analysis

Market Drivers Analysis

Technological Trends

Regulatory Trends

Market Challenges Analysis

Macroeconomic Trends

05. Dashboard Analysis

M&A Analysis

Patent Activity Analysis

Job Analytics

Venture Financing Analysis

Social Media Analysis

06. IoT - Opportunity & Forecast

Global IoT Market - Revenue Snapshot

Global IoT Market - By End-user

Global IoT Market - By Product Type

Global IoT Market - By Enterprise Size

Global IoT Market - By Vertical

Global IoT Market - By Consumer Products

Global IoT Market - By Region

07. Regional Outlook - Enterprise IoT

Regional Deep Dive

North America Snapshot

Europe Snapshot

Asia Pacific Snapshot

Middle East & Africa Snapshot

South & Central America Snapshot

08. Regional Outlook - Consumer IoT

Regional Deep Dive

North America Snapshot

Europe Snapshot

Asia Pacific Snapshot

Middle East & Africa Snapshot

South & Central America Snapshot

09. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions

Competitive Positioning

Venture Financing

10. Company Profiles

Key Facts

SWOT Analysis

Financial Ratios

Key Personnel

11. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sybsjv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.