Pet Food Ingredients Global Market Forecast to 2031: Proliferation of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Brands and Start-Ups in the Pet Food Category to Generate Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Ingredients Market by Type (Meat & Poultry, Fish, Maize, Wheat, Additives, Novel Ingredients), Application (Pet Meals {Dry Meal}, Pet Treats, Pet Snacks, Veterinary Diet), Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Birds, Ornamental Fish) - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet food ingredients market is projected to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2031. In terms of volume, the pet food ingredients market is projected to reach 63,537.9 thousand tons by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the pet food ingredients market across five major geographies, current market trends, size, and recent developments, and the forecast for 2031.



The growth of the pet food ingredients market is driven by the rising pet population coupled with increasing expenditure on pet food, the growing demand for premium pet food, and an increasing focus on pet health and wellness. However, the stringent regulatory structures and fluctuating raw material prices restrain the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the increasing availability and growing acceptance of novel pet food ingredients and the proliferation of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and start-ups in the pet food category are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the risk of counterfeit products is a major challenge impacting the growth of the pet food ingredients market. Moreover, the rising demand for customized pet food is a prominent trend in the pet food ingredients market.

Market Segmentation



Based on type, the global pet food ingredients market is segmented into animal-based ingredients, plant-based ingredients, additives, and novel ingredients. The novel ingredients segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031 due to the growing acceptance of novel ingredients in pet foods, their easy availability, and health benefits. Moreover, the fast growth of this market is further supported by a growing number of novel food ingredient manufacturers, increasing R&D investments from pet food ingredients manufacturers to develop novel ingredients, rising demand for premium pet food products, and growing consumer interest in sustainable pet food sources.



Based on application, the global pet food ingredients market is segmented into pet meals, treats & snacks, veterinary diets, and other applications. In 2024, the pet meals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global pet food ingredients market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for convenient and nutritionally balanced pet meals catering to the specific dietary needs of pets. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness, ease of storage, and high energy content of pet meals, the increased spending on premium meals, and the growing demand for customized meals also contribute to the segment's large market share. Further, the pet meals application is segmented into dry meals and wet meals.



Based on pet type, the global pet food ingredients market is segmented into dogs, cats, birds, ornamental fish, and other pet animals. In 2024, the ornamental fish segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031 due to the rising disposable incomes and growing consumer interest in aquarium fish, growing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of keeping fish, the hospitality sector's demand for ornamental fish to enhance aesthetics, and rising adoption and ownership of ornamental fish.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. Latin America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2024-2031, mainly driven by the rising awareness about pet health and nutrition, increasing spending on pet food products, increase in per capita disposable income and rapid urbanization, and rising trend of nuclear families. Moreover, in Latin America, Brazil is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the value of revenue generated by the pet food ingredients market?

At what rate is the global demand for pet food ingredients projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for the pet food ingredients market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at global and regional levels?

What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which type, application, and pet type segments create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the pet food ingredients market?

Who are the major players in the pet food ingredients market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the pet food ingredients market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Type

Animal-based Ingredients

Meat & Poultry

Fish

Plant-based Ingredients

Cereals & Grains

Corn/Maize

Wheat

Rice

Other Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Carrot Residue

Other Fruits & Vegetables

Other Plant-based Ingredients

Additives

Novel Ingredients

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Application

Pet Meals

Dry Meals

Wet Meals

Treats & Snacks

Veterinary Diets

Other Applications

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Ornamental Fish

Other Pet Animals

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Poland Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

Cargill

Ingredion Incorporated

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Freres

BASF

Protix

Duynie Ingredients

Chr. Hansen Holding

DSM-Firmenich

Symrise

IQI

KAGOME Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzpz07

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.